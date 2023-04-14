MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian edged Jefferson (W.Va.) 1-0 in the Mingo Bay Classic baseball tournament Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Bryson King pitched a complete-game shutout for the Cougars (17-2), who, after a rainout Friday, will play today against Georgetown (S.C.). He allowed two hits and one walk.

Trending Videos