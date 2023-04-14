MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian edged Jefferson (W.Va.) 1-0 in the Mingo Bay Classic baseball tournament Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bryson King pitched a complete-game shutout for the Cougars (17-2), who, after a rainout Friday, will play today against Georgetown (S.C.). He allowed two hits and one walk.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson beat South Davidson 10-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Thursday at South Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 12-3.
KERNERSVILLE – East Forsyth beat Glenn 8-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Glenn.
Jeylin Medina-Mariche had a goal while Maribel Rodriguez-Zacapala had an assist for the Bobcats (2-9 overall, 0-7 conference). Kirin Stewart had 17 saves in goal.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, SOUTH RANGE
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian lost 12-2 in six innings against South Range (Ohio) in softball tournament play Thursday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mary Douglas Hayworth, Blakely Bowman and Maci Burkhart each had two hits for the Cougars (12-5). Hailey Allred, who had a hit, and Lexi Hall each had an RBI, while Laci Jarrell had a triple. Paisley Dixon struck out three in 5 2/3 innings in the circle.
LEWISVILLE – Westchester Country Day posted a pair of third-places finishes in the team scores during Thursday’s track meet at Forsyth Country Day.
Burlington Christian won the girls team score with 126 points while The O’Neal School won the boys score with 146 points. Westchester tallied 92 in the girls score and 100 points in the boys score.
Winning events were: Cleveland Armentrout (boys 100, 11.58; boys 200, 23.89), Cruz Hesling (boys 1600, 4:49.82; boys 3200, 10:58.89), Connor Apple (boys pole vault, 11-00.00), Claire Neal (girls 400, 1:06.95) and Ali Schwartz (girls 800, 2:37.20; girls 1600, 5:45.40), as well as the boys 4x100 (47.54) and girls 4x400 (4:46.54) relays.
Adding top-three finishes were: Neal (second – girls 200, 29.17), Sutton Scott (second – girls 400, 1:09.50), Medera Patron (third – girls 400, 1:11.37) and Eleanor Clark (third – girls 300 hurdles, 57.62), plus the boys 4x200 (second – 1:42.16), boys 4x400 (second – 4:14.36), boys 4x800 (second – 10:19.21), girls 4x400 (second – 12:28.52) and girls 4x100 (third – 1:04.72) relays.
