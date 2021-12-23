MYRTLE BEACH – High Point Christian’s boys edged host Carolina Forest 66-62 for the championship of the Panther Classic basketball tournament on Wednesday. The Cougars improved to 9-3.
LEDFORD, FORBUSH
EAST BEND — Layla Sands hit the game-winner as time ran out and Ledford’s girls edged Forbush 49-48 on Wednesday in nonconference action at Forbush.
Sarah Ledbetter led the Panthers with 17 points. Morgan Harrison had nine, Sands eight and Sophie Conger seven.
In the boys game, Peyton Compton scored 39 and Cannon Doub added 30 as Forbush prevailed 84-81.
Ledford led 19-18 after one quarter but Forbush surged to go up[ 43-35 at the half and took a 67-50 cushion into the fourth.
