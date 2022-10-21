HIGH POINT — Thin Ngwe scored two goals and Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye added one as High Point Central defeated visiting Eastern Guilford 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday night at Correll-Morris Field.
Ngwe, Ndayikengurukiye and Carlos Rodriguez-Perez dished an assist each for the Bison, who led 1-0 at the half. Steven Benitez made five saves as Central improved to 9-10-1 overall and 7-3-1 in the MSC.
HP CHRISTIAN, COASTAL CHRISTIAN
MYRTLE GROVE — Coastal Christian defeated High Point Christian 4-1 in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Thursday at Coastal Christian. The Centurians led 3-1 at halftime.
High Point Christian finishes the season 7-14.
KERNERSVILLE — Troy Shoemaker, Brandon Mendoza and Donovan Smith scored a goal each as N.C. Leadership Academy turned back Carver 3-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A boys soccer on Thursday.
Cade Shoemaker and Lukas Bakely had an assist each for NCLA, which improved to 12-6-1 and 3-4 in the conference. Carver fell to 7-6, 5-3.
GREENSBORO — Northeast Guilford defeated Southern Guilford 7-1 in a Mid-State 3A boys soccer match at Southern on Thursday. The Rams led 5-0 at the half.
Southern drops to 1-14-1 and 1-9 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, ARENDELL PARROTT
KINSTON — Sixth-seeded Arendell Parrott scored a four-set victory over unseeded High Point Christian in the second round of the NCISAA 3A volleyball playoffs at Arendell Parrott on Thursday. The Cougars finish the season with a 12-13 record.
WESTCHESTER, HICKORY CHRISTIAN
HICKORY — Hickory Christian needed four sets in defeating Westchester Country Day in the second round of the NCISAA 2A volleyball playoffs on Thursday at Hickory Christian.
Westchester finishes the season with an 8-10 record.
• 11 a.m. – High Point Central at West Rowan
• Noon – Ledford at East Rowan
• 1 p.m. – Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bishop McGuinness
• 1:30 p.m. – Smoky Mountain at Oak Grove
• 1:30 p.m. — Southwest Guilford at T.C. Robertson
• 2 p.m. — Wheatmore at East Surry
• 4 p.m. — Providence Grove at East Davidson
• 4 p.m. — Trinity at McMichael
• 5 p.m. – Carolina Friends at Westchester Country Day
• 6 p.m. – Cary Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy
HIGH POINT — High Point University swept USC Upstate 29-27, 25-17, 25-19 in Big South volleyball on Thursday at the Millis Center. The sweep was the Panthers’ third straight and eighth of the season as they improved to 15-8 and 8-1 in the conference.
Sydney Palazzolo reached double figures in two categories for the Panthers with 18 kills and 12 digs. She also had a team-high three service aces.
Dylan Mabrry had 15 kills and Gabrielle Idlebird provided nine. Ally Van Eekeren dished 35 assists. Jenny Wessling led in digs with 15 and Van Eekeren had 16.
