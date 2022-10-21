HIGH POINT — Thin Ngwe scored two goals and Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye added one as High Point Central defeated visiting Eastern Guilford 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday night at Correll-Morris Field.

Ngwe, Ndayikengurukiye and Carlos Rodriguez-Perez dished an assist each for the Bison, who led 1-0 at the half. Steven Benitez made five saves as Central improved to 9-10-1 overall and 7-3-1 in the MSC.

