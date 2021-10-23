WINSTON-SALEM -- High Point Central defeated Atkins 16-6 in a Mid-State 3A football contest at Atkins on Friday.
Sophomore running back Zion McCoy rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Aaron Wall ran for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Bison. McCoy and Wall also contributed a two-point conversion each.
Antonio Vincent and R.L. Wright led the defense with nine tackles each and Michael Smith had eight. Wright was credited with five of the Bison’s 10 sacks. Cory Crump and Curt Ervin each grabbed an interception.
Central improved to 4-5 overall and moved into a tie for third place in the MSC at 3-3. The Bison end the regular season at home against Southern Guilford on Friday. Atkins drops to 1-5, 1-7.
MORE FOOTBALL
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO -- Ledford scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and defeated Asheboro 42-7in Mid-Piedmont 3A action on Friday at Asheboro. The Blue Comets got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Panther quarterback Nathan Carr threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Carr completed 8 of 10 passes for 93 yards and rushed 48 on seven carries.
Cam Walker caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carr, and Canon Roberts caught an 8-yarder. Alex Sanford gained 94 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Nic Morgan led the Panthers defense with 13 tackles that included two for loss. Kamden White grabbed an interception.
Ledford, now 7-2 overall, improves to 2-2 in the conference and ends the regular season by hosting league leader North Davidson on Friday. With a win, the Panthers would tie Friday’s Oak Grove-Central Davidson loser for third place.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY -- Oak Grove blanked Montgomery Central 44-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies led 17-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime.
Oak Grove improves to 6-2 and 3-1 in the MPC. The Grizzlies moved into a tie for second place in the league with Central Davidson and plays host to the Spartans in the regular-season finale on Friday. The winner would be assured of second place and would tie for first if Ledford upends leader North Davidson.
RANDLEMAN, TRINITY
TRINITY -- Randelman pulled away in the second half and defeated host Trinity 25-14 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A play on Friday.
With the score 8-8, Randleman took control with 14 points in the third quarter for a 22-8 lead,
Trinity drops to 4-5, 1-3 in the PAC while Randleman improves to 4-5, 2-2. Trinity ends the regular season at southwestern Randolph on Friday.
E. RANDOLPH, WHEATMORE
RAMSEUR -- Eastern Randolph rolled to a 60-0 victory over visiting Whatmore in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A contest Friday. The Wildcats led 28-0 after one period and 53-0 at the half.
Eastern improved to 8-0 and remained in first place in the conference at 4-0 Wheatmore drops to 3-5, 0-4 and ends the regular season at Providence Grove on Friday,
DUDLEY, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO -- Dudley crushed visiting Southern Guilford 59-6 in a Mdi-State 3A contest on Friday. The Panthers led 14-0 after one quarter and 51-0 at the half.
Dudley improves to 8-1, 6-0 in the league while Southern slides to 2-4, 3-6. Southern ends the regular season against Central in Simeon Stadium on Friday.
E. FORSYTH, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE -- East Forsyth scored a touchdown in the third overtime and defeated Glenn 44-38 in Central Piedmont 4A play at East on Friday.
East trailed 14-9 after three quarters then outscored Glenn 21-16 for a 30-30 tie at the end of regulation. Both teams scored eight points in the first overtime and none in the second.
East improves to 7-1 and 4-1 in the CPC. Glenn slips to 6-2 and at 5-1 in the conference, drops into a tie for first with Reagan. The Bobcats plays host to Davie in the regular-season finale on Friday
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE -- East Davidson upended Thomasville 28-21 in Central Carolina 1A/2A play Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
East improves to 5-4, 3-2 in the conference and ends the regular season at home against West Davidson on Friday.Thomasville drops to 6-2 and 3-2 in the league. The Bulldogs close the regular season at rival Lexington on Friday.
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN, HP CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — SouthLake Christian edged High Point Christian 21-20 on Friday at the High Point Sports Complex.
HP Christian drops to 3-5 and ends the regular season at Rabun Gap on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — No. 5 seed Bishop McGuinness swept No. 28 Millennium Charter 25-13, 25-8, 25-6 in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball plays at Bishop on Saturday.
Leaders for the Villains included Chrisbel Alcantara (eight kills, eight digs); Jeanna Hauk ( 21 assists, four kills, 12 digs); Grace Hutjens (three kills); Emma Briody (14 digs, five assists); and Erin Pitman (Six digs).
Bishop, now 23-5-1, will host either Robbinsville or South Stokes in a second-round match Tuesday.
OAK GROVE, PISGAH
MIDWAY — No. 17 seed Pigah defeated No. 16 Oak Grove 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs on Saturday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies end the season 11-9.
WEST STANLY, TRINITY
OAKBORO — West Stanly, the No. 7 seed, eliminated visiting No. 21 seed Trinity 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West playoffs on Saturday. The Bulldogs end the season 10-13.
HOUGH, GLENN
CORNELIUS — No. 7 seed Hough bounced visiting No. 26 seed Glenn from the 4A West volleyball playoffs 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 in a first round match Saturday. The Ladycats end the season 12-11.
SOCCER
WESTCHESTER, WAYNE
GOLDSBORO — Fifth-seed Westchester Country Day saw its quest for another NCISAA state soccer championship end with a 3-2 loss to top-seed Wayne Country Day on Saturday in a 2A quarterfinal match at Wayne Country Day.
The Chargers led 1-0 at halftime.
Westchester ends the season 13-7 while Wayne Country Day improves to 19-2.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, ST. DAVID’S
HIGH POINT — Fourth-seeded High Point Christian Academy outlasted fifth-seeded St. David’s 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10 in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A volleyball tournament Saturday at High Point Christian.
Leaders for the Cougars included Kennedy Powell (24 kills, 19 digs), Carly Jarrell (45 assists, 5 aces), Emeline Martin (14 kills, four blocks), Kaitlyn Vickers (17 digs), Lauren Boyles (15 digs) and Cameron Martin (11 kills and three aces).
HPCA improves to 20-8 and plays either No. 1 seed Coast Christian or No. 8 Asheville School in a semifinal match on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.