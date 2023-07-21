SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn is now a gold medal winner in international competition.
Horn set a meet record of 4.41 meters as she finished first in the North American, Central American, Caribbean U23 championships on Friday.
"Sydney shows yet again championship vaulting is her favorite thing to do," HPU pole vault coach Scott Houston said. "So coming out here to Costa Rica with a little bit of adverse conditions and still getting the job done at a high level and setting a NACAC record is something spectacular.”
Horn cleared 4.05m and 4.15m in two attempts before using three attempts on the 4.25m bar to set herself up for history.
Horn cleared 4.41m on her third attempt and waved to the crowd grinning ear-to-ear as she knew the gold was hers. It's a feat that Houston achieved in 2018 when he was crowned the NACAC champion of the senior division.
Horn was the only competitor to reach the 4.41m bar. She was joined by Canada's Heather Abadie (second place) and Costa Rica's Vielka Paola Arias Mora (third place) on the podium.
"All the training and hours she's put into it just led up to this moment, where she gets to enjoy all the benefits of her hard work and wear USA across her chest and hold the American flag on the podium,” Houston said. She should be nothing less than proud and we are so proud of her at High Point."
HIGH POINT — Jordan Edwards, who was a starting guard for the High Point University women’s basketball team the past three seasons, had been added to the Panthers staff as director of operations.
Edwards, who transferred to HPU after a season at Niagara University, averaged 7.1 points and 29.9 minutes over 87 games with the Panthers.
