HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Sydney Horn has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, the conference announced in its annual awards Monday.
She earned the honor for the second year in a row.
Horn won Big South titles in the women’s pole vault during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was runner-up in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships – the highest finish ever for a Panther – with a mark of 4.46m, setting school and conference records.
She also finished sixth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month, reaching a height of 4.35m, and earned first-team All-America honors for the fourth straight time.
North Carolina A&T’s Grace Kwokocha was selected the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, while A&T’s Randolph Ross Jr. was the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year and teammate Brandon Hicklin was the Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.
HUSHPUPPIES TOP FAYETTEVILLE
FAYETTEVILLE – The High Point Hushpuppies defeated the Fayetteville Chutes 19-1 in Old North State League baseball Monday at JP Riddle Stadium.
The Hushpuppies improved to 10-2 with their fifth straight win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.