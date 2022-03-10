THOMASVILLE – Three area teams will participate in Crescent Ford/HiToms Varsity Classic on Saturday at Finch Field.
Northern Guilford will take on Uwharrie Charter at 10:30 a.m., followed by Southwest Guilford vs. Carson at 1 p.m. and Ledford vs. Trinity at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Finch Field box office.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Lexington 15-1 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Lexington.
Ryan Porter went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the Villains (3-0), who scored six in the first and nine in the second. Xander Loncar added a hit and three RBIs, while Joe Criscuolo and Ben Williams combined to strike out six on the mound.
BASKETBALL
BISHOP TO FACE BERTIE FOR 1A TITLE
CHAPEL HILL – Bishop McGuinness will face Bertie at 2:30 p.m. in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum for the 1A girls basketball championship on Saturday.
Bishop (25-6), the No. 5 seed from the West, defeated Mountain Heritage 48-37 to win its 10th regional championship while Bertie (23-4), the top seed from the East, edged Wilson Prep 61-58 for its first regional title.
Tickets will be $15 and are only available through GoFan’s website www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA. Children under 5 years old will be admitted for free with a paid accompanying adult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.