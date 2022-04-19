THOMASVILLE — The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game, the organization announced Tuesday.
Forty high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties will participate in the event set for Saturday, May 21, at Finch Field.
Players will be divided into two teams — Triad East representing Guilford and Randolph and Triad West representing Randolph and Davidson.
Brett Garrett from Grimsley, Charlie Gamble from Southeast Guilford and Jake Smith from Randleman will coach Triad East, while Gary Nail from Reagan, Brad Bullard from West Forsyth and Matt Griffin from North Davidson will coach Triad West.
“We are thrilled to showcase the talent that we have in the surrounding four counties,” said Southwest Guilford coach Reid Holmes, co-creator of the event alongside the HiToms.
“As a local high school coach myself, I’m excited about seeing the top players in the class of 2022. May 21 is going to be a great evening at the HiToms All-Star Classic!”
The Coaches Player Selection Committee, chaired by Holmes, will announce rosters May 10.
SILVER HARE ADDS NASCAR VETERAN
HIGH POINT — SIlver Hare Racing has hired veteran NASCAR crew chief Gil Martin as its director of competition, Martin will oversee all aspects of the team’s racing efforts in the Trans Am Series.
Martin has served as a crew chief for more than 650 NASCAR races dating back to 1992. He was the first crew chief to score wins in all three of NASCAR’s top national touring series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Martin now brings that wealth of experience to Silver Hare Racing, a Trans Am staple that in 2022 fields an entry for 15-year-old rising star Connor Zilisch and another for three-time TA2 Masters champion Maurice Hull, the co-owner of the team with his wife, Laura.
“The team already has a couple of really good guys as car chiefs — Derick Jennings and Jeff Holley,” Martin said. They’re both doing a great job. And bringing Connor on board by way of Kevin Harvick’s KHI Management organization — the talent Connor showed when I saw him on the Roval at Charlotte, it was pretty amazing how well he carried himself, especially as a 15-year-old. With KHI being involved with Connor, and the things Maurice and Laura are doing, Silver Hare Racing has got some really good potential.”
Martin knows Harvick well. Of Martin’s 16 NASCAR Cup Series victories as a crew chief, 13 came with Harvick at Richard Childress Racing. Martin also earned a win with Harvick in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Other drivers Martin helped steer to victory include Clint Bowyer, Robby Gordon, Jeff Burton, Kenny Wallace and Jeff Purvis.
Silver Hare Racing heads back to action in consecutive West Coast races — April 24 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, and May 1 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
In the series’ most recent race March 26 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, Zilisch drove to a sixth-place result and Maurice Hull was the top finisher in the Masters class. En route to his sixth-place drive, Zilisch earned the Omologato Fastest Lap of the Race Award for the second straight race, as he first won the award the week prior at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.
LOCAL RUNNERS COMPETE IN BOSTON MARATHON
BOSTON — Three runners from High Point ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Valerie Duggan completed the race in three hours, 38 minutes and 38 seconds. Kim Gallimore finished in 4:19:37 while Arpad Lukacs finished in 4:50.44.
