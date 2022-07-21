THOMASVILLE — The HiToms will host this year’s North Carolina Junior Legion tournament starting today at Finch Field and Truist Point.
Teams from Stokes County Post 290, Burns Post 100, Wilmington Post 10, Western Forsyth Post 522, South Caldwell Post 29, Kinston Post 43 and Pembroke Post 50 will join host High Point Post 87.
The teams will comprise two pools that will compete Thursday through Saturday at Finch Field and Truist Point. The top two teams from each pool will face off in the semifinals Sunday at Finch Field, and the winners of those two games will then play Monday at 2 p.m. in the championship at Finch Field.
Tickets can be purchased at Finch Field and Truist Point.
FORMER HITOMS PICKED IN DRAFT
THOMASVILLE — Two more former HiToms were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round (458th pick overall), and Angel Zarate (North Carolina) was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 17th round (511th pick).
Turconi, a redshirt junior infielder, played for High Point-Thomasville during the 2020 COVID season, while Zarate, a redshirt junior outfielder from Reidsville, played for the HiToms in 2019.
A total of six former HiToms were selected in this year’s draft.
HUSHPUPPIES FALL
HIGH POINT — Marion defeated the High Point Hushpuppies 5-3 in Old North State League action Tuesday at Truist Point.
