THOMASVILLE — The HiToms bumped their game against Forest City scheduled for Thursday to a doubleheader today at Finch Field.
With rain in the area Thursday evening, the teams decided to combine the two trips into one, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. and second game at 6:30. Fireworks are still scheduled for after the second game.
POST 87 STARTS PLAYOFFS
THOMASVILLE — The Post 87 HiToms will start their postseason tonight in the American Legion baseball playoffs.
Coming into Thursday’s final games, High Point held the No. 3 spot in the Area III North standings — which would likely pair it with Mocksville-Davie, the No. 6 seed from the South standings. But pairings may change slightly with the results of Thursday’s games.
Post 87 will be on the road regardless tonight, due to the Coastal Plain League HiToms hosting a doubleheader against Forest City. It will host the second game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Finch Field and third game on Sunday.
The winner of the series will advance to next week’s Area III quarterfinals.
JOHNSTON JOINS SHENANDOAH STAFF
WINCHESTER, Va. — Tessa Johnston has joined the women’s basketball staff at Shenandoah University, the school announced Wednesday.
Johnston, a former Bishop McGuinness standout who is from High Point, returns to the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference after playing for Emory & Henry from 2015 to 2019.
She coached at Division III power DeSales University from 2019 to 2021 and last season returned to Emory & Henry, which has moved to the Division II South Atlantic Conference, as an assistant coach.
On coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft’s staff, Johnston will be involved in all aspects of the Shenandoah program, including practice and game management, player development, academic monitoring, recruiting and scouting.
