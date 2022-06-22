FOREST CITY – The HiToms split a doubleheader against the Forest City Owls – falling 5-3 and winning 11-6 – in Coastal Plain League baseball Tuesday at Forest City’s McNair Field.
In the opener, Justin Johnson had a hit and an RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville. Bo Rusher and Colin Smith each added a hit as the HiToms scored three in the fourth to lead but allowed three in the fifth to fall behind.
Stephen Still took the loss in relief of starter Tristan Snyder, who struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. Still gave up two runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.
In the nightcap, JB Brown doubled, homered and drove in four to lead High Point-Thomasville. Brandon Stahlman had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Eli Weisner added three hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
The HiToms, who totaled 12 hits for the game, led 10-4 through five innings.
Ethan Snyder got the win in relief, striking out six while allowing just one hit and two walks over the final 3 1/3 innings of the game.
High Point-Thomasville, after hosting Martinsville on Wednesday, will visit Wilmington tonight before hosting the Owls on Friday for another doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
HUSHPUPPIES FALL TO MARION
HIGH POINT – The High Point Hushpuppies lost 9-1 against the Marion Swamp Foxes in Old North State League baseball Tuesday at Truist Point.
The Hushpuppies dipped to 10-3 and, after facing the Hendersonville Honeycrisps on Wednesday, will take on the Reidsville Luckies on Thursday at home at 7 p.m.
