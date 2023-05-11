THOMASVILLE – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host the inaugural Triad Prep Softball All-Star Classic on Sunday, May 21, at High Point’s Truist Point.
Thirty-two of the best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties will take the field in a showcase of the Triad’s softball talent. The teams will be divided into the Triad East – from Davidson and Forsyth – and the Triad West – from Randolph and Guilford.
Oak Grove’s Matt White, Central Davidson’s Brittany Shaw, West Davidson’s Terry Buie and East Davidson’s Karlee Honeycutt will coach Triad East. High Point Christian’s Lin Hayworth, Providence Grove’s Andrew Beane and Uwharrie Charter’s Chris Brewer will coach Triad West.
The event will run in tandem with the Triad Prep Baseball All-Star Classic, which will be Thursday, May 25, at Finch Field. Softball rosters will be announced Tuesday.
BISHOP DUO SELECTED FOR EAST-WEST SOCCER
TRIAD – Bishop McGuinness’ Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk have been selected to play in this summer’s NCCA East-West All-Star girls soccer game.
Grimsley, a midfielder, and Krawczyk, a forward, have been key pieces in helping lead the Villains to a 17-3 overall record and an 8-0 record in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference as they head into the playoffs next week.
The East-West games feature recently graduated seniors from across the state. The girls soccer game will be Tuesday, July 18, at Bryan Park’s Macpherson Stadium.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southern Guilford edged High Point Central 3-1 in overtime Wednesday in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer at Correll-Morris Field.
The Storm, third in the conference, improved to 8-13 overall and 7-6 in the conference while the Bison, sixth in the conference, dipped to 5-12-3 and 5-8-1.
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 2-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls, tied with Grimsley for fourth in the conference, dipped to 10-9 overall and 7-7 in the conference.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 6-0 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Glenn. The Ladycats moved to 2-16 overall and 0-14 in the conference.
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 4-0 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford. The Panthers, fifth in the conference, dipped to 8-12-1 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Oak Grove beat Central Davidson 5-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Central Davidson.
Haley Long scored four goals for the Grizzlies (14-2-1 overall, 8-2 MPC), second place in the conference. Ashlyn Chapman added a goal and an assist while Katherine Lockamy had two assists. Carmen DiFoggio made six saves in goal.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 9-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Northern Guilford. The Tigers, sixth in the conference, dipped to 7-13-1 overall and 2-11-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Trinity rolled past Eastern Randolph 8-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Eastern Randolph. The Bulldogs, sixth in the conference, improved to 5-14-2 overall and 3-8-1 in the conference.
