THOMASVILLE – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host the inaugural Triad Prep Softball All-Star Classic on Sunday, May 21, at High Point’s Truist Point.

Thirty-two of the best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties will take the field in a showcase of the Triad’s softball talent. The teams will be divided into the Triad East – from Davidson and Forsyth – and the Triad West – from Randolph and Guilford.

