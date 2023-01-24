THOMASVILLE – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will open their season Friday, May 26, at Finch Field and begin their 25th season in the Coastal Plain League a week later on Thursday, June 1, at home against Asheboro.

That will come on the heels of the HiToms hosting the second annual Triad Prep All-Star Classic on Thursday, May 25, at Finch Field.

