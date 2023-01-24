THOMASVILLE – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will open their season Friday, May 26, at Finch Field and begin their 25th season in the Coastal Plain League a week later on Thursday, June 1, at home against Asheboro.
That will come on the heels of the HiToms hosting the second annual Triad Prep All-Star Classic on Thursday, May 25, at Finch Field.
High Point-Thomasville will play a 48-game CPL schedule – including 24 home games – during late May through early August. It will also host four non-league games.
Highlighting the schedule are six home games against rival Asheboro and two home games against sister-club Wilson. The HiToms will also host a game on Tuesday, July 4, against Wilmington.
The HiToms, who went 24-24 last season, are members of the 14-team CPL, a summer collegiate wooden bat league. They play in the West Division – which, with the departure of the Savannah Bananas, has added the Boone Bigfoots.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Emma Hunsberger sank a game-winning free throw with two seconds left to lift Westchester Country Day past rival Caldwell 27-26 in middle school girls basketball Monday at Caldwell.
Caroline Elrod scored 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats. Medara Patron added nine points and Charlotte Porter had six points.
Westchester’s boys A team also won 45-30 while the boys B team won 40-20.
HIGH POINT – Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated Sacred Heart 42-24 in middle school boys basketball Saturday.
Angelo Garrido scored 18 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Lewis Biesecker with 10 points.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, CATAWBA VALLEY
HICKORY – Davidson-Davie Community College pulled away to beat Catawba Valley Community College 88-75 in men’s college basketball Monday at Catawba Valley.
Jaheim Taylor had 19 points and four assists to lead the Storm (18-0 overall, 13-0 conference), who led 43-40 at halftime. Jahlen King added 16, while Raymond Bellamy chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
DDCC plays again Thursday at home against Fayetteville Tech at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.