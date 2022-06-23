THOMASVILLE – After losing their lead, the HiToms quickly regained it to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 8-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Finch Field.
Mitch Smith had a double and four RBIs while Eli Weisner and Joe Delaney each had two hits to lead High Point-Thomasville (10-10). Bo Rusher also homered and JB Brown added a double.
The HiToms led 5-1 through five innings before Martinsville (10-9) even the game with four runs in the top of the seventh. But High Point-Thomasville regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Evan Michelson got the win in relief. He struck out one while allowing no hits and no walks in 1 1/3 shutout innings. Jacob Halford picked up the save, allowing no hits and just one walk while striking out one in one inning.
The HiToms, following a game at Wilmington on Thursday, will host a doubleheader against Forest City tonight starting at 5.
HONEYCRISPS DEFEAT HUSHPUPPIES
HIGH POINT – The High Point Hushpuppies lost 10-3 against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps in Old North State League baseball Wednesday at Truist Point.
The Honeycrisps (5-6) scored all their runs during the eighth inning.
The Hushpuppies dipped to 9-4 and, following a game Thursday against the Reidsville Luckies, will visit the Marion Swamp Foxes tonight.
