THOMASVILLE – A 13-run outburst halted the HiToms’ recent run of improved play.
High Point-Thomasville, following back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday, was tied through six innings. But the Macon Bacon exploded for 13 runs in the top of the seventh to win Sunday’s game 21-8 in seven innings in Coastal Plain League baseball at Finch Field.
Juan Correa, Josh Davis, JD Suarez and Dom Pilloli each homered for the HiToms (13-20 overall, 5-6 second half). Pilloli finished with three RBIs, while Correa and Suarez, who doubled, each had two hits and an RBI.
Will Sword took the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief – leaving with a couple runners on in the seventh before Macon (20-14, 6-5) tallied seven hits and grabbed full control in a nightmare inning for High Point-Thomasville.
On Saturday, the HiToms defeated the Asheboro Zookeepers 12-6 at McCrary Park. Kane Kepley and Austin Dearing each had five hits to key High Point-Thomasville, which scored seven in the fifth to lead 8-4.
Kepley homered and doubled, while Dearing doubled as the HiToms totaled 18 hits for the game. Jake Koonin also doubled in a three-hit performance. Ryan White got the pitching win, striking out five in 6 1/3 innings.
On Friday, the HiToms pulled away to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 11-5 at Finch Field. Correa doubled, homered and drove in four runs as part of a 4-for-4 game. Kepley added two hits and three RBIs, while Rowan Watt had two hits and two RBIs. Will Gervase got the pitching win in three scheduled innings.
Following the all-star break, High Point-Thomasville will return to action Thursday at home against Asheboro.
HUSHPUPPIES WIN TWO WEEKEND GAMES
PINEHURST – The High Point Hushpuppies split their Sunday doubleheader – winning 4-2 before losing 4-3 – against the Sandhills Bogeys in Old North State League baseball at Sandhills Community College.
High Point (11-16) also won its game Saturday 9-2 against the Reidsville Luckies.
HPU MEN’S SOCCER RECRUITING RANKED IN TOP 20
HIGH POINT — Five freshman and two graduate transfers make up a recruiting class for High Point University men’s soccer that is ranked 16 by TopDrawer Soccer.
The transfers are Ben Wiemann of Lake Erie College and Seth Antwi of the University of Daytona.
Wieman, who is from Germany, was a finalist for USL2 PLayer of the Year and Defender of the Year as a member of the NC Fusion. Antwi, a midfielder, started 47 games and played in 55 at Daytona.
Anthony Ramirez of Thomasville, who has played two seasonS for Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro, is among the freshmen. Raimirez was ranked the No. 105 recruit by TopDrawer.
The other freshmen are Justin Stewart of Little Elm, Texas; Darien Castillo of Luis, Arizona; James VandeHei of Alexandria, Va; and John Kilgore of Hobe Sound, Fla.
Stewart, a keeper, has played for a team in MLS Next Pro while Castillo, VanderHei and Kilgore have seen action for MLC Next.
Stewart was ranked No. 95 and Castillo No 125 by Top Drawer.
HIGH POINT — High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek has announced the addition of four freshmen to the program.
They include Isabella Healy, a 5-10 outside hitter from Culver City, California; Kennedy Louisell, a 6-0 outside hitter from Grand Rapids, Michigan; Kea Whillock, a 6-8 defensive specialist from Keller, Texas; Eve Wilson, a 6-3 middle blocker from Sandy, Utah.
The Panthers have also added six transfers. They are Christine Graf, a 6-2 outside hitter from California Baptist; Nicole Swindle, a 6-0 outside hitter from Furman; Allie Gray. a 5-11 setter from Arizona State; Rejina Tijerina, a defensive specialist from Texas-Rio Grande; Jayde Shelton, a 6-2 outside hitter from New Mexico State and Jordyn Schilling, a defensive specialist from West Virginia.
