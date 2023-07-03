THOMASVILLE — The HiToms lost a pair of weekend games against the Boone Bigfoots — 7-6 on Saturday in Boone and 8-1 on Sunday in Thomasville — in Coastal Plain League baseball.

On Sunday, Kane Kepley had a hit and an RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville (8-15 overall, 0-1 second half). Luke Barrow, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, took the pitching loss in 2 1/3 innings. Boone led 3-0 through three innings and 7-0 through five.