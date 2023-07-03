THOMASVILLE — The HiToms lost a pair of weekend games against the Boone Bigfoots — 7-6 on Saturday in Boone and 8-1 on Sunday in Thomasville — in Coastal Plain League baseball.
On Sunday, Kane Kepley had a hit and an RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville (8-15 overall, 0-1 second half). Luke Barrow, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, took the pitching loss in 2 1/3 innings. Boone led 3-0 through three innings and 7-0 through five.
On Saturday, to close out the first half, Will Verdung had homered, doubled and drove in two runs while Kepley had tripled and drove in two to lead the HiToms, who evened the game 5-5 in the third and pulled ahead with a run in the eighth.
The Bigfoots scored a run in the ninth and again in the 10th to get the win. Guthrie took the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief for High Point-Thomasville, which beat Boone 12-2 on Friday behind a home run and two RBIs by Kepley and two hits by Verdung.
The HiToms will host Wilmington tonight at Truist Point.
PLAYERS EARN ALL-STATE
TRIAD — A dozen area players have been selected all-state by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association.
1A — High Point Christian’s Lexi Hall, Hailey Allred, Maci Burkhart and Mary Douglas Hayworth
3A — Oak Grove’s Mary Peyton Hodge, Allie Johnston, Alissa Russ, Chloe Watkins and Carly White; Southern Guilford’s Kenly Brown, Avery Lowe and Ashlyn Pegram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.