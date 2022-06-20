ASHEBORO – The HiToms quickly jumped ahead and defeated the Asheboro Zookeepers 5-1 in Coastal Plain League baseball Sunday at McCrary Park.
Bo Rusher had two hits and two RBIs while Justin Johnson had two hits and one RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville (8-9), which scored four runs in the second to lead 5-0. Tuner Grau added two hits while Vito Patierno had an RBI.
Matthew Little got the pitching win, striking out six in five innings, while a trio of relievers – including former Wesleyan Christian standout Caleb Cozart, who struck out three in two innings – kept Asheboro in check the rest of the way.
On Saturday, the HiToms edged the host Lexington County Blowfish 10-8 in 10 innings. A single by JD Srorez that scored two and a pair of one-run singles by Mitch Smith and Sam Yelton keyed a five-run 10th for High Point-Thomasville.
Eli Weisner, who homered and had two RBIs, and Mitch Smith each had three hits to lead the HiToms at the plate. Patierno added two hits and an RBI. Hale Sims got the pitching win in one inning of relief.
The HiToms will play again tonight in a doubleheader at Forest City before returning home Wednesday against Martinsville.
POST 87 FALLS TO ER
THOMASVILLE – The Post 87 HiToms lost 9-7 against Eastern Randolph Post 81 in American Legion baseball Saturday at Finch Field.
Joe Specht and Thomas Bowman each hit a three-run home run to highlight High Point (9-5 overall, 1-2 Area III North).
WOMBLE TAKES THIRD AT NC AM
GREENSBORO – Davis Womble tied for third place Sunday in the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship golf tournament at Greensboro Country Club’s Farm Course.
Womble, a former standout at Wesleyan Christian and Wake Forest, was the leader heading into the final round with scores of 66, 68 and 67 but dropped back with a final-round score of 76 for a 277 total, which tied Kernersville’s Preston Dembowiak.
Kenan Poole of Raleigh and Ryan O’Neil of Waxhaw tied with a 276 total, and Poole won on the first playoff hole.
