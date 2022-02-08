THOMASVILLE — The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will open their season May 24 and begin league play May 26, the team announced Tuesday.
The HiToms, members of the summer collegiate baseball Coastal Plain League, will host Statesville on Tuesday, May 24, to open the season.
Following another exhibition against the Wake Forest Fungo, they will visit the Spartanburgers on May 26 to begin CPL play. Their CPL home opener will be Friday, May 27.
High Point-Thomasville will host 30 regular-season games over the summer season, which will stretch from the final week of May into the Petitt Cup playoffs the first week of August.
PREP BASKETBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day defeated Wesleyan Christian 61-45 in boys basketball Monday at GDS. Luke Grace had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Trojans (9-15). Jefferson McLamb added 11 points and five rebounds, while Trent Jackson had seven points, two rebounds and an assist.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness lost 66-38 against Winston-Salem Christian’s powerhouse national team in girls basketball Monday at Winston-Salem Christian. Adelaide Jernigan scored 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead the Villains (17-5), who trailed 34-20 at halftime. Charley Chappell added seven points, while Grace Harriman had six points.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson fell 68-47 against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Monday at East. The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-20 overall and 0-10 in the conference. In the girls game, East lost 66-24 to move to 1-18 and 1-8.
