TRIAD – High school football begins for many area teams tonight on fields across the Triad.
After Bishop McGuinness bumped its opener against John Paul II to Thursday due to the weather forecast, 12 games are slated for tonight – including home games for city schools High Point Central, Southwest Guilford and High Point Christian. Also at home are Glenn and Wheatmore.
Andrews’ game at Smith has been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m.
TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE
• RJ Reynolds at High Point Central, 7
• Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford, 7:30
• North Wake Saints at High Point Christian, 7
• East Davidson at Providence Grove, 7:30
• Terry Sanford at Glenn, 7
• Ledford at North Stanly, 7:30
• Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford, 7:30
• Southern Guilford at Southeast Guilford, 7:30
• Thomasville at Albemarle, 7:30
• Trinity at Chatham Central, 7:30
• West Davidson at Wheatmore, 7:30
SATURDAY
• Andrews at Smith, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness
VOLLEYBALL
ANDREWS, SMITH
HIGH POINT – Andrews edged Smith 3-2 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders, who won the final two sets, improved to 2-1 overall.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNT AIRY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past rival Mount Airy 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Bishop. Chrisbel Alcantara had 10 kills and eight digs to lead the Villains (1-0). Nadia Slanker and Finley Miller each had four kills. Emma Briody had five aces and 12 digs, and Hannah Reeves had two blocks. Jeanna Hauk had 22 assists – eclipsing 1,000 for her career.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford swept West Davidson 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at West Davidson.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – East Davidson swept North Davidson 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at North.
Lyndsay Reid had 11 kills, nine digs, four aces and one block to lead the Golden Eagles (2-0). Emma Anderson, who had 10 digs, and Kaitlyn Wallace each had five kills. Kara Mahan, who had 13 assists, and Reese English each had three aces. Kaitlyn Wallace added 12 assists.
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford fell 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 against Providence Grove in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Southern.
The Storm dipped to 0-2 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Cornerstone Charter 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Audrey Serb (8-0), Anna McGinnis (8-0), Jada Speight (8-0), Caroline Church (8-6) and Tamara Davis (8-2) won in singles for the Cowgirls (1-0). Rachael Dee-Betsy Chen (8-1) and Caroline Christman-Riley Robinson (5-3) won in doubles.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Oak Grove 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
Isabella Ross (7-5, 6-2), Nina Holton (6-1, 6-2), Allison Dennen and (6-0, 6-0), Adelaide Jernigan (6-0, 6-0), Sarah Pulliam (6-0, 6-1) and Kate Dennen (6-1, 6-2) won in singles for the Villains. Ross-Allison Dennen (8-5), Holton-Jernigan (8-0) and Pulliam/Kate Dennen (8-1) won in doubles.
It was the first match of the season for both teams.
BOYS SOCCER
E. DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – East Davidson and Wheatmore tied 3-3 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
The Golden Eagles moved to 1-0-1 while it was the first match of the season for the Warriors, who led 3-1 at halftime.
NCLA, CHATHAM CHARTER
SILER CITY – NC Leadership Academy defeated host Chatham Charter 8-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday.
Lucas Blakley scored two goals to lead the Falcons (2-0), who led 5-0 at halftime. Cade Shoemaker had a goal and two assists and Brandon Mendoza had a goal and one assist.
Troy Shoemaker, Brayden Collins, Landon Kame and Dylan Elkington each had one goal, while Zach Donath and Carter Alverson each had one assist.
GIRLS GOLF
AT SALEM GLEN CC
CLEMMONS – Oak Grove won its first match of the season, beating West Forsyth and Davie County on Tuesday at Salem Glen Country Club.
The Grizzlies posted a score of 118, ahead of West Forsyth with 124 and Davie with 177. Ella Ott shot a 37, followed by Zoe Crotts with a 39 and Camille Lambert with a 42.
COLLEGE SPORTS
N.C. A&T FIRES HOOPS COACH
GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T fired men’s head basketball coach Will Jones on Thursday, athletics director Earl Hinton III announced.
Assistant coach Phillip Shumpert was named interim coach while the school searches for Jones’ replacement.
Jones became the Aggies head coach on an interim basis on Dec. 24, 2019 and had the interim tag removed prior to the 2020-21 season. He finishes with a 37-35 record that included a 24-15 mark in conference play.
Last season, the Aggies were 12-20 overall and 6-10 in their only Big South campaign. The school switched to the Colonial Athletic Conference on July 1.
TRAILBLAZER CURTIS TIES AT 67
Charlene Curtis, the first African-American women’s basketball player at Radford who later coached the Highlanders, became the first African-American at Temple and the Atlantic Coast Conference at Wake Forest and served as supervisor of women’s officiating for the Atlantic Coast and Big South Conferences, has died, the ACC announced. She was 67.
Curtis broke the color barrier at Radford in 1972 and became the school’s first 1.000-point scorer in either men’s or women’s basketball.
Curtis would eventually return to Radford as
the women's basketball program's head coach from 1984-90, posting a 121-53 (.695) record overall and an incredible 46-2 (.958) mark in Big South Conference play, which remains second all-time.
She was a two-time Big South Coach of the Year, leading the Highlanders to four Big South regular season championships, three Big South Tournament championships, and an appearance in the 1989 WNIT.
She coached at Temple from 1990-95 and at Wake Forest from 1997-2004. She served as the ACC’s supervisor of women’s officials for 11 years and retired in 2019.
HPU ADDS WOMEN’S LACROSSE ASSISTANT
HIGH POINT – High Point University women's lacrosse head coach Lyndsey Boswell announced the hiring of Princess Zabel as an assistant coach on Thursday..
Most recently, Zabel has been the Senior Woman Administrator and varsity lacrosse head coach at Cheshire Academy where she served as an associate to the athletic director and was responsible for all lacrosse program organization. She also served as the owner and director of Black Pirate Lacrosse, LLC, a business focused on recruiting events, youth program consulting, and athlete performance.
Prior to her time at Cheshire Academy, Zabel was a volunteer assistant coach at Sacred Heart University. During the 2019 season, Zabel served as defensive coordiantor and recruiting coordinator for a Bucknell team for a team that finished second in the Patriot League and ranked No. 16 nationally in caused turnovers per game.
Other stops in Zabel's coaching career include head coach at Central Connecticut State, assistant coach at Villanova, graduate assistant at Mercer, and assistant coach at Mount Olive.
Zabel played at Villanova and earned All-Big East honors in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.