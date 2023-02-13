HIGH POINT – Three area private school teams were among those seeded for the NCISAA basketball playoffs, whose brackets were released Sunday.
High Point Christian was seeded No. 7 in the 3A boys bracket and will begin play tonight at home, while HPCA received the No. 2 seed in the 3A girls bracket and Wesleyan Christian got the No. 4 seed in the 4A girls bracket.
Both HPCA’s and Wesleyan’s girls teams received two byes and will begin play at home Saturday in the quarterfinals. Play will start with the opening rounds tonight and Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals Saturday, semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 21, and championships, Saturday, Feb. 25.
The boys championships will be at Forsyth Country Day while the girls championships will be at Calvary Day – both on the west side of Winston-Salem.
2A – First round tonight: Westchester Country Day boys (7-14) vs. Neuse Christian/St. Thomas More winner, 7 p.m.; Westchester girls (5-11) will play at University Christian (11-5) in the second round Thursday
3A – First round tonight: Thales Academy-Rolesville (11-11) at No. 7 High Point Christian boys (17-13), 6:30 p.m.; HPCA girls received the No. 2 seed and two byes into the quarterfinals Saturday at HPCA
4A – First round tonight: Wesleyan Christian boys (9-17) at Charlotte Christian (9-18); Wesleyan Christian girls received the No. 4 seed and two byes into the quarterfinals Saturday at Wesleyan
AREA TEAMS IN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
* Northwest 1A Piedmont – tonight at Bishop: No. 1 Bishop McGuinness girls vs. No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep/No. 5 Cornerstone Charter winner, 6; No. 1 Bishop McGuinness boys vs. No. 3 Cornerstone Charter/No. 6 Carver winner, 7:30
Friday at Bishop: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Central Carolina 1A/2A – Monday at higher seeds: No. 7 Thomasville girls at No. 2 North Rowan, 6; No. 5 South Davidson girls at No. 4 East Davidson, 6; No. 7 East Davidson boys at No. 2 Thomasville, 6
Wednesday at Lexington: No. 1 Salisbury girls vs. East Davidson/South Davidson winner, 6;
Thursday at Lexington: North Rowan/Thomasville girls winner vs. Lexington/West Davidson winner, 6; Thomasville/East Davidson boys winner vs. North Rowan/West Davidson winner, 7:30
Friday at Lexington: girls championship, 6; boys championship 7
* PAC 1A/2A – Monday at higher seeds: No. 5 Uwharrie Charter at No. 4 Wheatmore girls, 6; No. 6 Trinity girls at No. 3 Southwestern Randolph, 6; No. 6 Providence Grove boys at No. 3 Trinity, 6; No. 7 Wheatmore boys at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 6
Wednesday at higher seeds (games at 6 unless doubleheader at 6 and 7:30): Wheatmore/Uwharrie Charter girls winner at No. 1 Randleman; Southwestern Randolph/Trinity girls winner vs. No. 2 Eastern Randolph/No. 7 Providence Grove winner; Trinity/Providence Grove boys winner vs. Southwestern Randolph/Wheatmore winner
Friday at Eastern Randolph: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Mid-State 2A – Monday at higher seeds: No. 3 T.W. Andrews boys vs. No. 6 McMichael, 7
Tonight at Walkertown: No. 1 T.W. Andrews girls vs. No. 4 West Stokes/No. 5 Walkertown winner, 6
Wednesday at Walkertown: Andrews/McMichael boys winner vs. No. 2 West Stokes/No. 7 North Forsyth winner, 7:30
Friday at Walkertown: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Mid-Piedmont 3A – Tonight at higher seeds: No. 4 North Davidson boys vs. No. 5 Oak Grove, 7:30
Wednesday at Ledford: No. 1 Oak Grove girls vs. No. 4 Montgomery Central/No. 5 Central Davidson winner, 6; No. 1 Asheboro boys vs. North Davidson/Oak Grove winner, 7:30
Thursday at Ledford: No. 2 Ledford girls vs. No. 3 North Davidson/No. 6 Asheboro winner, 6; No. 2 Ledford boys vs. No. 3 Central Davidson/No. 6 Montgomery Central winner, 7:30
Friday at Ledford: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Mid-State 3A – Tonight at higher seeds: No. 8 High Point Central girls at No. 1 Smith, 6; No. 6 Southern Guilford girls at No. 3 Dudley, 6; No. 8 High Point Central boys at No. 1 Southern Guilford, 6
Thursday at higher seeds: Smith/High Point Central girls winner vs. No. 4 Atkins/No. 5 Northeast Guilford winner; Dudley/Southern Guilford girls winner vs. No. 2 Rockingham County/No. 7 Eastern Guilford winner; Southern Guilford/High Point Central boys winner vs. No. 4 Northeast Guilford/No. 5 Atkins winner
Friday at highest girls seed: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Central Piedmont 4A – Monday at higher seeds: No. 8 Glenn girls at No. 1 Parkland, 6; No. 6 Glenn boys at No. 3 East Forsyth, 7:30
Wednesday at Mount Tabor: Parkland/Glenn girls winner vs. No. 4 Reagan/No. 5 Davie County winner, 6; East Forsyth/Glenn boys winner vs. No. 2 West Forsyth/No. 7 RJ Reynolds winner, 7:30
Friday at Mount Tabor: girls championship, 6; boys championship, 7:30
* Metro 4A – Tonight at higher seeds: Southwest Guilford girls vs. Southeast Guilford, 6; Southwest Guilford boys vs. Northern Guilford, 7:30
Thursday at higher seeds; Friday championships at higher boys seed
WRESTLING
NCHSAA REGIONALS
TRIAD – Over 20 area wrestlers qualified for the NCHSAA state championships during the regionals that concluded Saturday around the state.
In the 1A East, Thomasville’s Josue Gomez at 113 pounds and Carlos Vasquez at 126 won their weight classes. Eriberto Torres was third at 160, while Ramiro Gutierrez was third at 170 and Owen Callicutt was fourth at 182. Bishop McGuinness’ Jacob Regitz won at 152, and Mason Payne was fourth at 220.
In the 2A Mideast, T.W. Andrews’ Tristian Kirkwood at 160 and Carrington Bell at 285 each finished third. Trinity’s Spencer May won at 120, and Brayden Hall at 113 and Gavin Hardister at 182 each took second. Levi Dennis at 126 and Joey Smith at 220 finished third while Baron Justice took fourth. Wheatmore’s Dominic Hittepole won at 160 pounds, Trey Swaney was second at 132 and Randy Spencer was fourth at 195.
In the 2A Midwest, East Davidson’s Dylan Poole took second at 132 and Christian Peace was fourth at 120. In the 3A Midwest, High Point Central’s Matthew Wolff finished third at 170, while Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd at 160 and Isaiah McGuffin at 220 also took third. Southern Guilford’s Camorie Townsend was fourth at 106.
In the 4A Midwest, Isaac Sheehan won at 120 while Bradley Yokum at 113 and Noah Richardson at 220 each took second. Southwest Guilford’s Donovan Edwards was second at 138.
The state championships will be Thursday through Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum. 4A, 2A and 3A will wrestle their first-round matches Thursday afternoon and evening, while 1A will begin wrestling early Friday afternoon. The semifinals for all classifications will be Friday at 6 p.m. Consolation matches will continue Saturday morning, and the championship matches will begin Saturday at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S BASKETBALL SCORES
BOYS
Southern Guilford 65, High Point Central 42
Ragsdale 93, Southwest Guilford 86 (OT)
High Point Christian 64, Forsyth Country Day 50
North Raleigh Christian 70, Wesleyan Christian 66
Caldwell 63, Westchester Country Day 42
West Davidson 58, East Davidson 47
Davie County 52, Glenn 46
North Davidson 49, Ledford 37
Central Davidson 64, Oak Grove 47
Thomasville 73, Lexington 72
Uwharrie Charter 76, Wheatmore 42
GIRLS
Southern Guilford 50, High Point Central 19
Southwest Guilford 45, Ragsdale 32
High Point Christian 67, Forsyth Country Day 33
Wesleyan Christian 45, North Raleigh Christian 29
Caldwell 25, Westchester Country Day 24
Winston-Salem Christian National 63, Bishop McGuinness 45
East Davidson 47, West Davidson 40
Davie County 40, Glenn 39
Ledford 49, North Davidson 37
Oak Grove 62, Central Davidson 39
Lexington 60, Thomasville 30
Wheatmore 42, Uwharrie Charter 39
