SEATTLE — Lance Boykin will get a shot at playing in the NFL.
Boykin, a former High Point Christian standout, has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He has played the last two seasons at Coastal Carolina.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SEATTLE — Lance Boykin will get a shot at playing in the NFL.
Boykin, a former High Point Christian standout, has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He has played the last two seasons at Coastal Carolina.
He will join the Seahawks — who went 9-8 last season, finishing second in the NFC West, and reached the playoffs as a wild card. Seattle has had success in recent decades, winning Super Bowl XLVIII and NFC titles in 2005, 2013 and 2014.
Boykin, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound cornerback who previously played at Old Dominion, totaled 133 tackles in his career (79 solo), two sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and 16 pass deflections.
Last season, he was a defensive co-captain — leading the team with 55 tackles, seven pass deflections and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He was named second team All-Sun Belt and selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl.
BOYS TENNIS
TRIAD — Two teams — Bishop McGuinness, the defending 1A champion, and Trinity — have earned spots in the NCHSAA dual-team boys tennis playoffs.
In the 1A West, No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (9-4), the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference champion, will host No. 12 Uwharrie Charter (6-7). In the 2A West, No. 6 Trinity (9-1), the PAC 1A/2A champion, will welcome No. 11 West Stokes (10-3).
First-round action will be Monday and, following the individual regionals this week, the second-round play will continue Tuesday, May 9.
LACROSSE
TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness received the top seed in the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West girls lacrosse bracket to highlight the start of the playoffs.
The Villains, after receiving a bye, will begin play Tuesday, May 9, against either eighth-seeded North Davidson or ninth-seeded Parkwood.
Bishop’s boys also made the playoffs, receiving the No. 3 seed in the 1A/2A/3A West boys playoffs. They will host 14th-seeded West Stokes on Friday. In the 4A boys, No. 18 Southwest Guilford will visit 15th-seeded Providence in the first round Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.