NEW YORK — The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named outfielder Courtney Hawkins of the Lexington Legends as the league’s Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s managers, coaches and front office staffs.
Hawkins, who batted .298, had one of the most productive offensive seasons in ALPB history. The left fielder tied the league record with 48 home runs and his 125 RBIs rank as the second-most ever in a season. He led the league in slugging percentage (.655), runs (110), extra base hits (72) and total bases (310) while posting the league’s top OPS at 1.054.
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 6-3 against Northwest Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-2) and No. 2 Anna McGinnis (6-1, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls, and No. 1 Serb/McGinnis (9-7) won in doubles.
Southwest dipped to 11-9 overall and 8-6 in the conference.
WALLBURG – Ledford rolled past rival North Davidson 8-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
No. 1 Kayleigh Batchek (6-1, 6-1), No. 2 Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Brea White (6-2, 3-6, 10-6), No. 4 Sallie Hagee (6-1, 6-2) and No. 5 Lauren Seamon (6-2, 6-0) won in singles. No. 1 Batchek/Dunbar (8-2), No. 2 White/Hagee (8-4) and No. 3 Seamon/Katherine Goodman (8-4) won in doubles.
The Panthers improved to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Oak Grove fell 5-4 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Central Davidson.
No. 5 Ella Butcher (6-3, 4-6, 10-6) and No. 6 Abigail Cruz (5-7, 6-4, 10-6) won in singles for the Grizzlies. No. 2 Taylor Grainger/Kirsten Brewer (8-3) and No. 3 Butcher/Cruz (8-6) won in doubles.
Oak Grove dipped to 2-12 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 6-3 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Western Guilford.
No. 1 Ella Perez (6-4, 6-3), No. 2 Cameryn Wright (4-6, 7-5, 10-4) and No. 3 Claudia Brewer (6-2, 6-2) won in singles for the Tigers, who dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-14 in the conference.
BISHOP, BETHANY COMMUNITY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness edged Bethany Community 4-3 in overtime Wednesday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer at Bishop.
Ethan Connor scored three goals for the Villains (10-4-3 overall, 5-0 conference). Tyler Sturgill scored one goal, while Patrick Duggan, Diego Linares and William Stoffel each had an assist. Asael Guzman made five saves in goal.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 2-1 against Parkland in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dipped to 6-6-3 overall and 3-4-1 in the conference.
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 4-0 against powerhouse Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
The Panthers dropped to 9-5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove fell 4-1 against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Montgomery Central.
Aiden Daugherty had a goal while Evan Messer had an assist for the Grizzlies (4-10-2 overall, 1-3 conference). Noah Van Newkirk made nine saves in goal.
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville tied North Rowan 3-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-11-2 overall and 2-5-1 in the conference.
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Cornerstone Charter 146-160 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls golf Wednesday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.
Maddie Kunkle and Emery Grunwald each shot a 46 to lead the Villains, while Mary Rashford added a 54.
TRINITY – Wheatmore won both races individually and captured the girls team total to key Wednesday’s cross-country meet against Randleman at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore’s Olivia Hildreth won the girls race in 26:31, followed by teammates Kaitlyn Miller (second, 28:22), Brianna Hill (third, 28:56) and Allison Hill (29:31). Wheatmore totaled 16 points, ahead of Randleman’s 39.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood also won the boys race in 20:31. The Wheatmore boys didn’t have a team total.
TRINITY – Trinity won the boys race and the girls team total to highlight Wednesday’s cross-country meet against Southwestern Randolph at Trinity.
Trinity’s Jose Castillo won the boys race in 21:35, ahead of Southwestern Randolph’s Austin McMahon (24:10). Trajan Johnson (fifth, 27:22) also posted a top-five finish for Trinity, which totaled 31 points behind Southwestern’s 25.
Trinity’s Isabella Beane took second in the girls race in 29:33, as Southwestern’s Sadie Mabe won in 26:36. Hannah Grooms (fourth, 33:51) and Sunshine Garner (fifth, 33:56) also had top-five finishes for Trinity, which had seven finishes in the top nine.
Trinity won with 24 points, ahead of Southwestern with 37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.