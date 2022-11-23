GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day edged Wesleyan 39-35 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
Jaesan Williams led Wesleyan (1-2) with 16 points. Christian Little added seven that included two 3s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day edged Wesleyan 39-35 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
Jaesan Williams led Wesleyan (1-2) with 16 points. Christian Little added seven that included two 3s.
In the girls game, Greensboro Day prevailed, 44-35. The Trojans dropped to 0-2.
TRINITY — Dominic Payne scored 25 points and Dylan Hodges added 21 as Trinity’s boys cruised past visiting East Davidson 71-28 in nonconference basketball late Tuesday.
Brandon Campbell netted 11 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-1. The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-2.
LEXINGTON — Central Davidson’s boys defeated visiting Wheatmore 70-24 in nonconference basketball on Tuesday. Parker Kines scored seven for the Warriors (1-1) while Luke Staten netted 18 for the Spartans (2-0).
In the girls game, Central prevailed 46-34. Kynnedi Routh scored 12 and Alyssa Allred nine for the Warriors (1-1). The Spartans improved to 2-0.
KERNERSVILLE — Jamison Graves scored 28 and Bishop McGuinness opened the season by thumping visiting Albemarle 86-58 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Bishop.
John Campbell added 16 and Nick Graves 12 for the Villains (1-0), who raced to a 20-9 after one quarter and a 47-22 cushion at halftime.
In the girls game, Bishop prevailed 70-42. Adelaide Jernigan scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter. The Villains led 22-12 after one quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 57-28 after three.
Tate Chappell added 13, including eight in the opening quarter. The Villains made ten 3-pointers, including three each by Adelaide and Jernigan.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Northern Guilford downed Oak Grove 51-28 in non conference basketball Tuesday at Oak Grove. Max Van Weerdhuizan scored 16 in leading the Grizzlies (0-2), who trailed by seven after one quarter and 11 going into the fourth.
In the girls game, Northern built a 13-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-38 victory. Hailey Kidder led Oak Grove (1-1) with 10 points.
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale turned back Reagan 59-51 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 2-0.
LEXINGTON — Davidson-Davie Community College downed Wake tech 83-71 on Tuesday in Brinkley Gym.
Chase Mebane scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Storms. Jahlen King added 17 points.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.