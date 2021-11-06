KERNERSVILLE — No. 5 seed Glenn edged No. 28 Charlotte Providence 7-3 in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Friday at Glenn.
All the scoring came late in the second quarter, with the Bobcats getting on the board first.
Glenn (8-2) plays host to Myers Park on Friday. Providence finishes 6-5.
THOMASVILLE, HIGHLAND TECH
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville buried Highland Tech 62-0 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
Sixth-seeded Thomasville (8-2) plays host to No. 11 South Stokes on Friday. Highland Tech, the No. 27 seed, finishes 0-10.
OAK GROVE, E. LINCOLN
MIDWAY — East Lincoln defeated Oak Grove 22-14 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove.
East Lincoln, the 18 seed, scored off a block punt to go up 7-0 with a minute left in the first quarter and added a field goal after recovering an Oak Grove fumble early in the second quarter. Connor Creech ran six yards for a touchdown and pulled the Grizzlies with 10 minutes left in the first half.
East Lincoln scored in the third quarter but Oak Grove countered with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Creed to Jake Smith and pulled with 16-14. The Mustangs added another score late in the third quarter and led 22-14 the rest of the way.
Oak Grove, the 15 seed, finishes the season 8-3. East Lincoln faces Statesville on Friday.
BUNKER HILL, E. DAVIDSON
CLAREMONT — No. 11 seed Bunker Hill defeated 22-seed East Davidson 21-7 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Friday at Bunker HIll.
Bunker Hill led 14-7 at halftime and added another touchdown in the third quarter. East finishes 6-5 while Bunker HIll improves to 10-1 and faces Salisbury on Friday.
ANDREWS, BISHOP
ANDREWS— Andrews High topped visiting Bishop McGuinness 34-6 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs Friday.
No. 10 seed Andrews led 7-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 27-0 going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats improved to 7-3 and play at Starmount on Friday. No. 23 seed Bishop finishes the season 2-8.
PISGAH, S. GUILFORD
CANTON — Top-seed Pisgah pulled away in the second half and defeated visiting No. 32-seed Southern Guilford 29-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday.
Up 14-6 at halftime, Pisgah led 29-12 before the Storm scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion with 10 minutes to play.
Southern finishes the season 4-7. Pisgah, 10-1, hosts South Point on Friday.
NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS 2A VOLLEYBALL
RALEIGH — Southwestern Randolph used airtight defense and 31 digs from 2A Match MVP Coley Shiflet to down previously undefeated Camden in four sets on the way to the school’s third state volleyball championship.
The Cougars won the first set 25-12, lost the second 25-18, took the third and fourth 25-20 and 25-18 in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
Southwestern, which went 12-0 as Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A champions, finished 28-5. The school’s other championships were in 1991 and 1992.
Camden, in the state championship match for the first time, finishes 27-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.