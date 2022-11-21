WINSTON-SALEM — Sixth-seeded Glenn turned back third-seeded North Forsyth 35-23 in the opening round of the Mary Garber girls basketball tournament on Monday at Glenn. It was the season opener for the Ladycats.
TRINITY, S. GUILFORD
TRINITY — Trinity’s girls pulled away from visiting Southern Guilford in the second half and prevailed 50-36 in the season opener for both teams Friday.
Autumn Gentry led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Kennedy Jackson added 17 in the nonconference contest. Trinity trailed 6-3 after one period but led 19-18 halftime and 40-31 after the third quarter.
Southern Guilford’s boys held off a Trinity rally and escaped with a 47-46 victory.
RAGSDALE, E. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 79-50 nonconference victory over visiting Eastern Guilford on Friday.
Eastern came from behind in the fourth quarter and edged the Tigers 42-41 in the girls game. Mya Patrick led Ragsdale with 15 points and Nicole Tarver had 10.
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE — Carmel Chrisrian’s boys High Point Christian 75-48 in the George Lynch Invitational on Saturday.
It was the season opener for HPCA, who trailed 21-12 after one period and 39-22 at halftime.
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, CANNON
CONCORD — Cannon’s girls downed visiting High Point Christian 66-47 in nonconference action on Friday.
WESLEYAN GIRLS, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM — Wesleyan Christian’s girl pulled away in the second half and downed host Durham Academy 64-29 in nonconference play on Friday.
The Trojans led 30-18 after two periods and outscored the Cavaliers 34-11 in the second half.
HPU SPORTS WOMEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s lacrosse announced a 17-match 2-23 schedule that includes nine matches at home and eight on the road, two in California and two against ACC teams.
The Panthers open with a three-match homestand — Feb. 11 against Davidson, Feb. 18 against Mount St. Mary’s and Feb. 25 against James Madison. That’s followed by the California trip and games against Southern Cal on March 3 and San Diego State on March 5. The last home non-conference contest is against Elon on March 15,
HPU plays three of its first four Big South matches in Vert Stadium, starting with Winthrop on March 29. The Panthers travel April 1 to Mercer, one of three Southern Conference members who play women’s lacrosse in the Big South as associate members. Furman and Wofford are the others.
HPU hosts Furman on April 5 and Radford on April 8. The other conference matches are April 12 at Longwood, April 15 at Presbyterian, April 22 vs. Wofford, April 26 at Campbell and April 29 vs. Gardner-Webb.
The Panthers go to North Carolina on March 23 and Duke on April 11.
