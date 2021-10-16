WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Mount Tabor, 48-25, in Central Piedmont 4A action Friday at Mt, Tabor. Tied 25-25 after three quarters, the Bobcats did all of the scoring the rest of the way.
Glenn improves to 6-1, 5-0 in the CPC and plays rival East Forsyth on Friday.
FOOTBALL NW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford stormed past Ragsdale 51-6 in Metro 4A action on Friday at Northwest.
The Vikings (4-4, 2-3 Metro) led 48-0 at the half. Ragsdale (1-7, 0-5) scored in the fourth quarter. The Tigers play host to Southwest Guilford on Friday.
E.DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — East Davidson stopped South Davidson 29-0 in Central Carolina 2A/1A play Friday at South. The Golden Eagles led 7-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at halftime.
East improved to 4-4, 2-2 CCC and goes to Thomasville on Friday. South is 1-6, 1-4.
GRIMSLEY, SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Grimsley defeated Southwest Guilford 41-23 in a Metro 4A clash Friday at Southwest.
The Cowboys slip to 3-5, 1-4 in the Metro and travel to Ragsdale on Friday. Grimsley improves to 8-0, 5-0, stays tied for first in the conference with Northern Guilford and plays host to Page on Friday.
MTN. ISLAND CHARTER, BISHOP
MT. HOLLY — Mountain Island Charter blanked visiting conference foe Bishop McGuinness 47-0 on Friday.
The Raptors climb to 7-1.5-1 while the Villains slide to 1-6, 0-4.
E. GUILFORD, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Eastern Guilford blasted Southern Guilford 56-0 in a Mid-State 3A contest at C.K. Siler Stadium on Friday.
Southern falls to 3-5, 2-3 in the MSC and plays at Dudley on Friday. Eastern, 6-1 overall, improved to 5-0 in the league and remained tied for first with Dudley.
SOCCER WESTCHESTER, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day closed the regular season with a 3-0 win over Caldwell in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference play on Friday at Westchester.
The Wildcats improve to 11-6 and end conference play at 6-4.Bo Brigman, Jonah Keshguerian and Ben Van Dessel each had a goal for Westchester, while Will Rives, Van Dessel and Keshguerian each had an assist.George Marsh made seven saves in goal.
VOLLEYBALL WESTCHESTER, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Caldwell swept Westchester Country Day 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference play as the Wildcats celebrated Senior Night on Friday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT — Owen Justice and Sammy Walls scored for High Point Christian in a 2-0 victory over visiting Greensboro Day in middle school boys soccer on Friday afternoon.
Ray Cheng had an assist for the Cougars, who improved to 8-5-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.