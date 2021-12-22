WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn’s boys, the No. 5 seed, upset No. 1 seed Mount Tabor 65-62 in the semifinals of the Frank Spencer Classic’s Pepsi bracket on Wednesday.
Amani Mock scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats and Chol Adichol added 13. Glenn, which improves to 8-3, plays either East Forsyth or R.J. Reynolds in today’s championship game.
TUESDAY BASKETBALL OAK GROVE, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — Oak Grove’s boys rallied in the fourth quarter and defeated close rival Thomasville 46-43 at Thomasville on Tuesday.
Down a point at the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 in the final period.
Gavin Stinson scored 16 and Lane Kimmer added eight to lead Oak Grove, which improved to 2-7. Collin Frank grabbed 15 rebounds.
Oak Grove rolled to a 59-13 victory in the girls game. The Grizzlies led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-2 at the half.
Zaire Jones led the Grizzlies with 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Haley Long added 11 and Avery Ray netted eight. Shae Grainger and Abby Floyd had seven each. Long grabbed seven steals and Grainger swiped six.
WESLEYAN, METROLINA CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS — Taylor Hawley scored 22 points as the Wesleyan Christian Academy girls topped Metrolina Christian 56-39 on Tuesday.
Lily Pereria added 13 points and Lily McRae 10 for the Trojans, who improved to 8-1.
Metrolina Christian won the boys game, 56-50. Jefferson McLamb led the way for Wesleyan with 18 points. Luke Grace had 15 and Cam Parker eight.
HP CHRISTIAN, CONWAY
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — High Point Christian edged Conway (S.C.) High 47-45 in the semifinals of the Panther Classic on Tuesday at Carolina Forest High.
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian’s girls defeated Charlotte Country Day 53-47 in the second round of the Queen City Clash on Tuesday.
TRINITY, E. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Trinity’s boys held visiting East Davidson to single digits in each quarter and cruised to a 59-17 nonconference victory on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter, 38-7 at halftime and 55-15 entering the fourth quarter. Trinity improved to 9-1 while East fell to 0-10.
In the girls game, Trinity prevailed, 36-16. The Bulldogs, who improved to 2-8, led 8-0 after the first quarter, 13-3 at the half and 23-13 entering the fourth quarter. East slipped to 0-10.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn’s boys downed Atkins 69-48 in the quarterfinals of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Pepsi Bracket on Tuesday.
The Bobcats led 26-18 at halftime and put the game away by outsourcing the Camels 37-21 in the third period. Glenn improves to 7-3 while Atkins drops to 5-4.
NC LEADERSHIP, CLOVER GARDEN
GRAHAM — Will Martin scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and dealt three assists as N.C. Leadership Academy’s boys crushed Clover Garden 60-29 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Don Amos Holiday Classic at Graham High School.
Lake Locklear provided 17 points, six assists and four steals for the Falcons, who improved to 6-2. Nick Hurst grabbed 15 rebounds and netted eight points. Trint Sanders had seven points and six rebounds while Scott Stanley had seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
