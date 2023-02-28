HIGH POINT — Glenn outlasted Oak Grove 6-5 in both teams’ baseball opener Monday night at Truist Point.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to surge past the Grizzlies, who led 3-0 through five innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Glenn outlasted Oak Grove 6-5 in both teams’ baseball opener Monday night at Truist Point.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to surge past the Grizzlies, who led 3-0 through five innings.
Chase Gora had a hit and two RBIs while Brayden Winters also had a hit to lead Glenn. Kale Wollard picked up the win on the mound, striking out four in 1 1/3 innings.
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson raced past North Forsyth 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 5-0 at halftime, opened their season 1-0.
TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness lost 3-2 against East Forsyth in the first round of the Forsyth County girls soccer tournament.
Sofia Walter and Laney Heafner each scored for the Villains (0-1), who will face RJ Reynolds in the second round tonight. Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk each had an assist. Emmy Valente made four saves in goal.
WINSTON-SALEM — Ledford won 6-1 against host Parkland in nonconference girls soccer Monday.
Maggie Eccard scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Panthers (1-0), who led 2-0 at halftime. Nera Wesley added two goals and an assist while Makayla Hester had one goal and one assist.
Maddie Callahan made three saves in goal.
BURLINGTON — Ragsdale lost 3-0 against Williams in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Williams.
The Tigers opened their season 0-1.
TRINITY, W. DAVIDSONTRINITY — Trinity fell 3-0 against West Davidson in nonconference girls soccer action on Monday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs opened their season 0-1.
CONCORD — Ledford fell 7-2 against Concord in nonconference boys tennis Monday at Les Myers Park.
Luke Riddle won in singles for the Panthers (0-1), while Logan Thoma and Julio Santillan teamed to prevail in their doubles match.
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 16-15 against Grimsley in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Monday at Grimsley.
In the girls match, the Cowgirls lost 16-10. Both Southwest teams opened their season 0-1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.