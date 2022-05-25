TRINITY – Second-seeded Wheatmore defeated seventh-seeded Hendersonville 6-1 on Tuesday at Wheatmore in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.
Kara Comer had two goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (22-0), who led 3-0 at halftime. Ellie Garrison also had two goals – reaching 70 for the season, which is tied for fifth-most in NCHSAA history.
Natalie Bowman added a goal and two assists, while Summer Bowman had a goal and Mikalah Walls had an assist. Victoria Lowe made three saves in goal.
Wheatmore will host third-seeded Community School of Davidson tonight at 6 in the regional semifinal.
NCISAA NAMES ALL-STATE TEAMS
HIGH POINT – Sixteen area athletes in four sports have been selected to the NCISAA’s all-state teams, the association announced this week.
In baseball, Westchester Country Day’s Carson Daniel, Josh Hammond, Bryce Hooker and Tate Vogler were named to the 2A team; High Point Christian’s Trace Aufderhar, Noah Hill, Yates Sikes and Dylan Story were selected to the 3A team; and Wesleyan Christian’s Grant Aycock and Christian Walker were named to the 4A team.
In boys golf, Westchester Country Day’s Jaxson Morgan was named to the 2A team.
In girls soccer, Westchester’s Anna Beth Merritt was selected to the 2A team.
In softball, HPCA’s Maci Burkhart, Lexi Hall, Mary Douglas Hayworth and Laci Jarrell were chosen to the 3A team.
