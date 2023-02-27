MIDWAY — Sixth-seeded Oak Grove led most of the game but couldn’t break free, eventually falling 49-48 against 14th-seeded Freedom on Saturday afternoon at Oak Grove in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls basketball playoffs.
The Patriots, who also toppled third-seeded Hibriten on the road in the second round, scored the final six points of the game after the Grizzlies went up five with 1:34 left. A key 3-pointer cut the margin to one with 1:03 left, then a tough layup through two defenders with eight seconds left gave Freedom one of its few leads of the game.
After a timeout, Oak Grove, which was whistled for a contentious five-second violation with 20 seconds left that set up the Patriots’ go-ahead score, dribbled up the sideline and passed ahead. But the ball sailed just a little too far beyond the Grizzlies’ reach, and they couldn’t regain possession before the buzzer.
Avery Ray had 14 points and nine rebounds for Oak Grove (21-7), which led by six in the first half and went up seven later in the third quarter. Zaire Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds while Haley Long had nine points.
ANDREWS GIRLS, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — Sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews fought within reach in the final seconds but lost 55-53 against third-seeded Salisbury on Saturday at Salisbury in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs.
Sanai Johnson scored 16 points for the Lady Raiders (22-5), who trailed 10-1 after one quarter and 27-15 at halftime. Janiyah Milligan added 15 points as Andrews rallied within two on a three-point play by Milligan with 1.8 seconds left.
The Lady Raiders then stole the ball off the inbounds play but missed the game-tying basket at the buzzer.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL DAVIDSON-DAVIE, LENOIR
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Lenoir 113-84 in men’s basketball Saturday in Brinkley Gym.
Chase Mebane scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead the Storm (29-0 overall, 22-0 conference), who shot 49% from the field and made 13 3-pointers as a team. Jahlen King added 15 points, hitting five 3s, while Jaheim Taylor also had 15 points.
Raymond Bellamy, who had 14 rebounds, and Aaron Ross, who had 12 rebounds, each scored 12 points.
DDCC will next play Friday against either Guilford Tech or Wake Tech in the quarterfinals of the D2 Region 10 tournament at Cape Fear Community College.
