MIDWAY — Sixth-seeded Oak Grove led most of the game but couldn’t break free, eventually falling 49-48 against 14th-seeded Freedom on Saturday afternoon at Oak Grove in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls basketball playoffs.

The Patriots, who also toppled third-seeded Hibriten on the road in the second round, scored the final six points of the game after the Grizzlies went up five with 1:34 left. A key 3-pointer cut the margin to one with 1:03 left, then a tough layup through two defenders with eight seconds left gave Freedom one of its few leads of the game.

Trending Videos