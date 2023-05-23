SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey hit his first big league home run during the San Francisco Giants’ 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.

Bailey — who starred at Wesleyan Christian, where he helped the Trojans win state titles in 2016 and 2017, and N.C. State — hit a solo homer to left field in the second inning that tied the game. It was projected at 423 feet according to Statcast. He added a squeeze bunt in the sixth that padded the Giants’ lead.

