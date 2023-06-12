HIGH POINT — Five in-state rivals are among nine nonconference opponents on a 17-game schedule posted for the High Point University women’s soccer team on the school’s athletics website.

The Panthers will play host to just three of the nonconference opponents at Vert Stadium, beginning with former Big South foe Campbell in the season-opener on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The Camels transition to the Colonial Athletic Conference on July 1.