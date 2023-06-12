HIGH POINT — Five in-state rivals are among nine nonconference opponents on a 17-game schedule posted for the High Point University women’s soccer team on the school’s athletics website.
The Panthers will play host to just three of the nonconference opponents at Vert Stadium, beginning with former Big South foe Campbell in the season-opener on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The Camels transition to the Colonial Athletic Conference on July 1.
The other home nonconference games are against Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 31 and East Carolina on Aug. 31.
Highlighting the road nonleague games are trips to UNC Greensboro on Aug. 23, Appalachian State on Aug. 27 and N.C. State on Sep. 14. The others are at Marshall on Aug. 20, at UMBC on Sept. 7 and Old Dominion on Sept. 10.
The eight Big South games are split evenly four at home and four on the road. The first two are at home, Sept. 23 at Winthrop and Sept. 27 at Radford.
After a trip to Presbyterian on Sept. 30, the Panthers host USC Upstate on Oct. 4, play at Longwood on Oct. 7, host Charleston Southern on Oct. 14 and travel to Gardner-Webb on Oct. 18 and UNC Asheville on Oct. 25.
The four-team Big South tournament is Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 in Charlotte.
HITOMS CORRAL MUSTANGS
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms outlasted the Martinsville Mustangs 8-7 in Coastal Plain League baseball on a rainy Sunday evening at Finch Field.
Will Verdung had three hits, including a double, and an RBI while Dylan Lewis had a hit and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (4-3), which scored once in the eighth after the Mustangs (1-4) scored four runs in the sixth to tie the score.
Rowan Watt also had three hits, Jack Spyke had two hits and an RBI, and Dominic Pilolli homered as the HiToms tallied 12 hits for the game. Brady Garcia got the pitching win, striking out three in 5 1/3 innings, while Brady Guthrie picked up the save in a four-batter ninth.
PINSON TO HOST CAMP AT WESLEYAN
HIGH POINT — Professional basketball player Theo Pinson will host his first basketball camp next week in High Point.
Pinson starred at Wesleyan Christian, leading the Trojans to state championships in 2013 and 2014, and North Carolina, where he won a national championship in 2017. He has played five seasons in the NBA, including the last two with the Dallas Mavericks.
The camps will be Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at Wesleyan. Ages 6-13 will be at 8-11 a.m., followed by ages 14-18 at noon-3 p.m. The cost is $150 and includes a T-shirt. To register, visit www.wesed.org.
NCSCA ANNOUNCES ALL-STATE AWARDS
TRIAD — Six area girls soccer players earned all-state honors, the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association announced in its season-end awards.
Earning the award were: Bishop McGuinness’ Justine Grimsley and Anna Krawczyk in the public 1A; Wheatmore’s Summer Bowman and Ellie Garrison in the public 2A; Oak Grove’s Haley Long in the public 3A; and Ragsdale’s Kyli Switalski in the public 4A.
HUSHPUPPIES TAKE TWO
The Hushpuppies won two of its three Old North State League games over the weekend
They defeated the Oak City Gliders 11-2 on Sunday in Raleigh and topped the Reidsville Luckies 4-2 on Saturday at Ed Price Field, where they lost to the Gliders 5-3 on Friday.
JEFFREYS WINS AT BOWMAN GRAY
WINSTON-SALEM — Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg sped to victory in the 100-lap Modified feature Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Chase Robertson, who was a football standout at Oak Grove, won the second of two 20-lap Sportsman races. Robertson is the standings leader in that division by nine points.
