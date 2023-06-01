HIGH POINT — Catherine Ermis, 9, of High Point, won the gold medal in the 3-meter springboard competition at the AAU Red, White, and Blue National Championship. The meet, held in Orlando, Florida, at the Rosen Aquatic Center over Memorial Day Weekend, brought together nearly 200 divers from 26 dive teams from around the country.

As a result of her win, Ermis will be invited to join the AAU National Diving Team at international meets during the remainder of the 2023 dive season.

