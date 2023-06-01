HIGH POINT — Catherine Ermis, 9, of High Point, won the gold medal in the 3-meter springboard competition at the AAU Red, White, and Blue National Championship. The meet, held in Orlando, Florida, at the Rosen Aquatic Center over Memorial Day Weekend, brought together nearly 200 divers from 26 dive teams from around the country.
As a result of her win, Ermis will be invited to join the AAU National Diving Team at international meets during the remainder of the 2023 dive season.
Ermis has been diving for two years with Ultimate Air Diving, part of Ultimate Kids — Home of Tumblebees. During her short tenure as a diver she has competed at the Junior Olympic level, traveling to meets around the country and internationally. In the fall of 2022, she won bronze at the Argentinian National Open in Buenos Aires. She trains under head coach Scott Lineberry, a 26-year diving and coaching veteran.
HUSHPUPPIES SMOKE LUCKIES
REIDSVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies downed the Reidsville Luckies 13-2 on Wednesday at Jaycee Park. The Hushpuppies improved to 3-2 and play host to the Sandhills Bogeys today at Ed Price Field.
HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s lacrosse head coach Lyndsey Boswell has announced the hiring of former Drexel head coach Hannah Wszalek as an assistant coach. Wszalek, who was head coach at Arcadia University for the past two seasons, will serve as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
At Arcadia, Wszalek was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Coach of the Year in her first season. She took a two-win program and bettered the win total each season, winning seven matches in 2022 followed by eight in 2023. The eight wins were the most for the Knights since 2018 and snapped a five-year postseason drought.
Before Arcadia, Wszalek was the head coach at Drexel for five seasons from 2013-18 after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant coach on the Dragons’ staff. In her five seasons as head coach, Wszalek led the Dragons to 31 wins, including a 10-win season in 2016 that culminated in Drexel hosting its first Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) Tournament in program history while reaching the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.