HIGH POINT — Entries are being accepted for the High Point City tennis tournament scheduled Aug. 19-20 at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center.
Champions will be determined in men’s open singles and men’s open doubles. Tennis director Matt Lange said there is not a player limit and he hopes to fill 32 entry draws.
Play starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 with the championship matches slated for 1 p.m. on Aug. 20. The singles champion wins the Andy English Cup, named for late Enterprise sports reporter and tennis supporter Andy English.
For more information, call the tennis center at 336-883-3493.
HPU MEN’S BASKETBALL
HIGH POINT — The schedule for the High Point University men’s basketball this season includes an eight-team tournament.
The school announced the Panthers will participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase slated Nov. 20-22 at the Herta Arena in Estero, Florida.
Other teams are Iona, Long Beach State, Illinois State, Louisiana, Wright State, Buffalo and Hofstra.
HPU and defending MAAC champion Iona will kick off the tournament at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Other first-round matchups are Long Beach vs. Illinois State, Louisiana vs. Wright State and Buffalo vs. Hofstra.
All teams play all three days, with seventh-place, fifth-place, third-place and the championship games on the final day.
NFF DOOLEY CHAPTER HONORS SMITH
RALEIGH — Longtime North Carolina high school football coach Earl Smith has been named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award, The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced Wednesday.
Smith will be honored at the chapter’s annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 21, at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
Smith — a 1972 graduate from Ledford, where he was a three-sport standout — coached high school football in North Carolina for 32 years as a head coach and another three years as an assistant. In his tenure as a head coach, Smith’s teams compiled a record of 281-109-1.
Smith, a graduate of Guilford College, assisted former Ledford coach Ken Browning at Northern Durham for three seasons before returning to Ledford as head coach for three seasons. He then moved to Raleigh Millbrook, where he stayed 18 years.
After two seasons at New Hanover he departed for Wake Forest-Rolesville — which reached the 4AA state championship game in 2010. He returned to New Hanover in 2015 and won the 3AA state championship in 2017.
He was the conference coach of the year 14 times, was named the 1998 Carolina Panthers Coach of the Year, was named to the NCHSAA’s Top 100 Coaches in 100 Years list and received the NCHSAA Male Coach of the Year award in 2009.
TRINITY TO START HALL OF FAME
TRINITY — Trinity High will begin its athletics hall of fame this year, the school and its booster club announced this week.
The hall of fame board will be searching for up to four members to serve this year on the board. Positions will help with select hall of fame members, help fundraise and help with the banquet. Those interested should contact athletic director Robert Mitchell at rmitchell@randolph.k12.nc.us.
The school is also collecting nominations for the hall’s first class. There is a form — which includes instructions for nominating athletes, teams, coaches, contributors and special nominees — linked on the Trinity High School Athletics and Alumni page on Facebook.
OGUNJOBI TO HOST CAMP AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Former Ragsdale standout Larry Ogunjobi will host the third annual Larry Ogunjobi Football Camp on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ragsdale.
The camp will be open to boys and girls ages 8-14. The cost is free.
Participants can register at register.ryzer.com.
Ogunjobi is a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played at Charlotte before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals during their Super Bowl runner-up season in 2021.
