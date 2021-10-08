THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat South Davidson 25-10, 25-5, 25-15 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 15 kills, eight digs and eight aces for the Golden Eagles (12-4 overall, 9-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace had five kills and 14 assists, while Callie Warrick had four kills and seven aces. Reese English had four kills, Kara Mahan had four aces and 12 assists, and Lexie Brown had two aces.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day narrowly lost 24-26, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-7 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Westchester.Anna Beth Merritt had 16 digs, three kills, 16 assists and four aces for the Wildcats (6-8 overall, 2-6 conference). Olivia Cecil had 16 digs, six kills, two aces and a block.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-12, 25-13. Cassie Woodall had 12 digs and four aces, while Sutton Scott had 14 digs, four kills and six aces.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian defeated Calvary day 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Calvary.
Kennedy Powell had 16 kills for the Cougars (17-8 overall, 6-2 conference). Carly Jarrell had 27 assists, Zoie Hembree had 13 digs, Jordan Karpovich had 12 digs, and Emeline Martin had seven digs.
BISHOP, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness won a pair of matches against Winston-Salem Prep, 25-4, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-11, 25-10, 25-8, in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Winston-Salem Prep.
The Villains, who clinched their second straight conference title and first in their new conference, improved to 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
TW ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM — TW Andrews beat North Forsyth 25-15, 18-25, 25-14, 25-11 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at North.
The Red Raiders improved to 3-13 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 3-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Grimsley.
The Cowgirls dropped to 5-14 overall and 3-9 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
ASHEBORO — Southwestern Randolph beat Wheatmore 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwestern Randolph.
The Warriors dipped to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn swept Mount Tabor 25-7, 25-9, 25-15 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Glenn.
The Ladycats improved to 11-7 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Northwest Guilford topped Ragsdale 3-0 in Metro 4A Conference play Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 7-11 overall and 0-10 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Eastern Guilford 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Eastern.
The Storm improved to 7-12, and 6-5 in conference.
TENNIS HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian fell 7-2 against host Calvary Day in PTAC girls tennis Thursday.
Audrey Kim and Dallas Davis won in singles for the Cougars (3-8 overall, 2-3 conference).
SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHRIST SCHOOL
ARDEN — Wesleyan Christian topped Christ School 4-2 in boys soccer Thursday at Christ School.
Riley Parks scored three goals while Taj Johnson had one for the Trojans (15-4-1), who led 4-0 at halftime. Duncan Bell, Macoy Strawn, Zack Andersen and Brantlee Graver each had an assist.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian lost 7-2 against state-power Calvary Day in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Calvary.
The Cougars dropped to 8-10 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated Northern Guilford 2-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Northern Guilford.
Leo Munoz and Adam Spencer each had a goal for the Tigers (10-6-1 overall, 4-4 conference). Ethan Lam had an assist, and Ben Switalski made 10 saves in goal.
CROSS-COUNTRY AT DENTON FARM PARK
DENTON — Ledford and Oak Grove each won a race individually while East Davidson swept the team scores in Thursday’s Davidson County cross-country championship Thursday at Denton Farm Park.
East’s boys won with 48 points, followed by Oak Grove (59), Central Davidson (76), Ledford (105), South Davidson (119), West Davidson (128) and Lexington (161).
East’s girls won with 53 points, trailed by Central Davidson (56), Oak Grove (77), North Davidson (79), West Davidson (114), Lexington (149) and Ledford (158).
Ledford’s Isaac Reyna won the boys race in 15:42.74, while Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper won the girls race in 19:20.72.
Placing in the top 10 for the boys were: Oak Grove’s Cooper Long (fourth, 17:13.45) and Mason McMillan (fifth, 17:14.70), and East’s Luke Burleson (ninth, 18:19.58) and Matt McLean (10th, 18:23.17) for the boys.
Placing in the top 10 for the girls were: East’s Gracie Prevette (third, 20:55.27), Avery Tysinger (eighth, 21:59.02) and Fatima Cepeda (ninth, 22:05.62); Oak Grove’s Natalia Everhart (fourth, 21:05.93); and Ledford’s Brea White (10th, 22:17.05).
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian tied Calvary Day 4-4 in boys soccer Thursday at Calvary. Owen Justice had three goals while Bernard Boateng had one. Chris Jones added an assist for the Cougars (6-5-1).
