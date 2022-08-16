TRINITY – East Davidson defeated Wheatmore 27-25, 17-25, 28-26, 27-25 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Wheatmore.

Lyndsay Reid had 16 kills and 20 digs to lead the Golden Eagles (1-0), while Reese English added six kills, four aces and two blocks. Kaitlyn Wallace had 19 assists, 14 digs and three aces, and Kara Mahan had 12 digs and 11 assists.

