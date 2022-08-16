TRINITY – East Davidson defeated Wheatmore 27-25, 17-25, 28-26, 27-25 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Wheatmore.
Lyndsay Reid had 16 kills and 20 digs to lead the Golden Eagles (1-0), while Reese English added six kills, four aces and two blocks. Kaitlyn Wallace had 19 assists, 14 digs and three aces, and Kara Mahan had 12 digs and 11 assists.
ASHEBORO – Trinity lost 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 against host Asheboro in nonconference volleyball Monday.
Sarabeth Johnson had nine kills and four aces to lead the Bulldogs (0-1). Kaitlyn McCoy added seven kills, four digs and two blocks. Madison Burgiss had 21 assists, while Ella Johnson had seven digs and Natalie Franko ahd three blocks.
KERNERSVILLE – NC Leadership Academy topped visiting South Stokes 1-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday.
Eilhas Leon scored the lone goal of the match for the Falcons (1-0) off an assist by Donovan Roberts.
