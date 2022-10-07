DENTON — East Davidson swept past South Davidson 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at South Davidson.

Lyndsay Reid had 16 kills, 15 digs and five aces to lead the Golden Eagles (16-3 overall, 9-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace added 10 kills, 12 assists, nine digs and three aces. Kela Rich had 13 digs, while Kara Mahan had 18 assists.

