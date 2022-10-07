DENTON — East Davidson swept past South Davidson 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at South Davidson.
Lyndsay Reid had 16 kills, 15 digs and five aces to lead the Golden Eagles (16-3 overall, 9-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace added 10 kills, 12 assists, nine digs and three aces. Kela Rich had 13 digs, while Kara Mahan had 18 assists.
ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
HIGH POINT — North Forsyth defeated Andrews 3-1 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Andrews. The Red Raiders dropped to 3-14 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest. Edinam Woka had 10 kills for the Cowgirls (7-12 overall, 4-8 conference). Akila Hardie added six kills, four blocks and two aces. Charlotte Bliven had four aces and eight digs, while Halena Bateson had 14 digs. Allie Roll had 23 assists.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Caldwell swept High Point Christian 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Caldwell. MJ Henning had 10 kills for the Cougars (9-12 overall, 5-2 conference). Sophie Braetzkus followed with six kills, seven assists, two blocks and two aces, while Catie McDonald had five kills, four blocks and three aces. Lauren Boyles had 16 digs and Jordan Karpovich had 14. Kinslee Britton had eight assists.
TRINITY, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Central Davidson topped Trinity 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Central Davidson.
Sarabeth Johnson had 12 kills for the Bulldogs (10-10 overall, 2-8 conference). Kaitlyn McCoy added eight kills, while Faith Powell had two aces and Natalie Franko had two blocks. Ella Johnson and McCoy each had nine digs. Madison Burgiss had 18 assists.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
TRINITY — Wheatmore fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 against powerhouse Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors dipped to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
FOOTBALL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CABARRUS
CONCORD — Cabarrus beat High Point Christian 42-14 in conference football Thursday at Cannon.
The Cougars dipped to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Caldwell edged High Point Christian 2-1 in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Caldwell.
The Cougars moved to 5-12 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 4-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 9-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Caldwell topped visiting High Point Christian 5-4 in PTAC girls tennis Thursday.
No. 2 Audrey Kim (7-6 (7-3), 6-3) and No. 3 Samreen Kaur (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for the Cougars (2-8 overall, 2-6 conference). No. 1 Dallas Davis/Autumn Charboneau (6-5) and No. 2 Kim/Kaur (8-2) won in doubles.
