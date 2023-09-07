THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept North Rowan 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday at East.

Emily Combs and Bella Siler each had seven kills for the Golden Eagles (1-8 overall, 1-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace added five kills, 16 assists and eight aces, while Siler had six aces and a block.