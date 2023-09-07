THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept North Rowan 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday at East.
Emily Combs and Bella Siler each had seven kills for the Golden Eagles (1-8 overall, 1-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace added five kills, 16 assists and eight aces, while Siler had six aces and a block.
WINSTON-SALEM – T.W. Andrews topped Parkland 19-25, 25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 15-10 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Parkland. The Lady Raiders improved to 2-6 overall.
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated North Forsyth 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at North Forsyth. The Ladycats improved to 4-7 overall.
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Lexington beat Central Davidson 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Central Davidson. The Panthers improved to 4-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 25-10, 25-22, 16-25, 25-11 against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Emma Sechrist had 16 kills to lead the Grizzlies (7-3 overall, 1-0 MPC). Olivia Dixon had 29 assists, while Tatum Tesh had 23 assists. Kadence Arnold added eight blocks, and Savannah Tiller had 10 service points.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-13, 25-14 to improve to 10-0 overall and 1-0 in the MPC. Hailey Ray had four kills, while Chloe Smith had nine digs. Hollis Fitzgerald had six assists and 13 service points, while Sydney Williams had four assists. Kalin Favreau had four blocks and Kate Bertschi had 11 service points.
WALKERTOWN – T.W. Andrews rolled past Walkertown 7-2 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Walkertown.
Tha Moo scored three goals to lead the Red Raiders (2-2-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Jose Gomez added two goals and two assists, while Samuel Dezantil had one goal and one assist. Free Htoo had a goal, and Daniel Ku, Sawehwah Taw and Ahmed Ahmed each chipped in an assist.
Kaw Poe made seven saves in goal.
MIDWAY – Trinity edged Oak Grove 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall while the Grizzlies dipped to 3-4.
Nicholas Morris scored off an assist by Griffin Reader for Oak Grove. Noah Van Newkirk made six saves in goal.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PARKLAND
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Parkland 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis at Southwest.
Keri McFeeley (8-0), Bindu Bachupalli (8-3) and Lamari Peele (8-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls, who also took two singles matches and a doubles match by forfeit. Evelyn McKnight/Elena Perko (8-3) and Nicole Blue/Mahi Patel (8-1) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 5-6 overall.
WALLBURG – Ledford swept county rival East Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
Kaleigh Batchek (6-0, 6-0), Brea White (6-0, 6-2), Nora Hill (6-0, 6-2), Addison Sage (6-0, 6-0), Katherine Goodman (6-0, 6-1) and Mia Yoemans (6-1, 6-4) won in singles for the Panthers.
Maddie Brown keyed an 8-0 win in doubles, while Sophie Wheat/Aubrie Howie (8-0) and Antonella Santillian/Mariel Ayala (8-0) also won.
Ledford improved to 5-1 while the Golden Eagles dipped to 2-5.
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day took second in Wednesday’s three-team girls golf match at River Landing.
The Wildcats posted a 131 team score – finishing ahead of Southwest Guilford and behind Northwest Guilford.
Madi Dial was second with a 3-under 33 to lead Westchester, which also got scores from Elizabeth Shoaf with a 48, Abby Keever with a 50 and Mary Frances Collins and Ava Hoffman each with a 53.
