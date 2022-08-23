THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Central Davidson 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Monday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 15 kills, 15 digs and three aces to lead the Golden Eagles (4-0). Lindsay Cook had nine aces, while Reese English had three blocks and Kara Mahan had nine assists and six digs. Kaitlyn Wallace added eight assists and three aces.
ANDREWS, LEXINGTON
HIGH POINT – Andrews lost 25-12, 25-8, 25-11 against Lexington in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders moved to 1-3 overall.
GLENN, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 against Northwest Guilford in nonconference volleyball Monday at Glenn. The Ladycats dipped to 1-2 overall.
LEDFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Ledford fell 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference volleyball Monday at Uwharrie Charter. The Panthers dipped to 2-1 overall.
OAK GROVE, EAST ROWAN
MIDWAY – East Rowan edged Oak Grove 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Bella Grieser had 16 kills and 11 digs for the Grizzlies (1-2). Emma Sechrist had 12 kills, while Ciara Major had nine kills and three blocks. Olivia Dixon had 28 digs and Savannah Tiller had 24 digs. Tatum Tesh had 24 assists and 12 digs, while Katie Maddock had 16 assists and 14 digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-17, 25-10 to improve to 3-0. Sydnee High had four kills, while Riley Rausch had nine assists and three aces. Chloe Smith had 12 digs, and Morgan Williams had nine assists.
THOMASVILLE, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Thomasville lost 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 against Smith in nonconference volleyball Monday at Smith. The Bulldogs dipped to 0-3.
TRINITY, ASHEBORO
TRINITY – Trinity defeated Asheboro 27-25, 25-17, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Trinity.
Karrington Batten had 14 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (3-1). Madison Burgiss added 28 assists and three kills, while Sarabeth Johnson had 12 kills and six digs. Kaitlyn McCoy had seven kills and five digs, and Faith Powell had 11 digs and eight aces.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12 against Southeast Guilford in nonconference volleyball Monday at Wheatmore.
Haley Pease had 15 kills and nine digs for the Warriors (1-3). Haley Greene added 20 assists, three digs and two aces, while Lanie McMahan had 13 assists, four digs, one kill and one ace.
In the JV match, Southeast won 25-22, 25-20. Madeline Mullinix had five kills for Wheatmore, while Maddie Glover had four kills and two aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 8-1 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Southwest.
Jada Speight and Caroline Church teamed to win at No. 3 doubles for the Cowgirls (2-1 overall, 0-1 conference).
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept visiting Lexington 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday.
Nikki Beal, Kendall Haller, Calysa Comer, Adrianna Dubon and Allie Ingram led the Golden Eagles (1-2 overall, 1-0 conference) in singles. Beal/Comer, Haller/Dubon and Ingram/Aaliyah Robison won in doubles.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford cruised past West Davidson 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at West Davidson.
The Panthers improved to 3-1 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CHRIST THE KING
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness lost 4-0 against Christ the King in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Bishop.
Asael Guzman made four saves while West Graham made one for the Villains (2-2).
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX – Southern Guilford fell 7-3 against Providence Grove in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Providence Grove.
Edgar Aleman had a goal and an assist for the Storm (0-1). Christian Griftin and Hector Bonilla each added a goal while Resendiz and Zaryab Khan each had an assist.
WHEATMORE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Wheatmore topped host Lexington 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Monday.
Riley Queen had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (2-0-1), who were tied 1-1 at halftime. Luke Beasley added a goal and two assists, while Collin Burgess had two goals.
Anakin Leister had a goal and an assist, and Carter Queen had one goal while Ryan Baynard and Kooper Grant each had one assist. Nick Galloway made one save in goal.
