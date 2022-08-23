THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Central Davidson 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Monday at East.

Lyndsay Reid had 15 kills, 15 digs and three aces to lead the Golden Eagles (4-0). Lindsay Cook had nine aces, while Reese English had three blocks and Kara Mahan had nine assists and six digs. Kaitlyn Wallace added eight assists and three aces.

