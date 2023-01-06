TYRO – East Davidson swept its three matches against Lexington, Salisbury and West Davidson during Thursday’s tri-meet at West Davidson.
The Golden Eagles beat Lexington 51-30, Salisbury 63-16 and West Davidson 54-28.
Christian Peace (120 pounds, forfeit), Gary McClamrock (126, fall 1:10), Dylan Poole (132, fall 0:40), Joseph Myers (145, fall 1:28), Logan Cribb (152, fall 0:30), Landon Hill (182, dec 5-3), Foster Warren (220, SV-1 (fall) 6:46), Caleb Irwin (285, fall) and Jose Escobar (113, forfeit) won against Lexington.
Lily Bolz (106, forfeit), Escobar (113, forfeit), Peace (120, fall), McClamrock (126, fall), Poole (132, dec 7-5), Jayson Justus (138, forfeit), Myers (145, forfeit), Cribb (152, forfeit), Hill (182, fall), Cameron Garrett (195, fall) and Irwin (285, forfeit) won against Salisbury.
Peace (120, fall), Poole (132, fall), Myers (145, fall), Cribb (152, fall), Joshua Combs (160, fall), Bradyn Slate (170, fall), Hill (182, forfeit), Garrett (195, fall) and Irwin (285, fall) won against West Davidson.
BASKETBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, SHINING LIGHT/CHATHAM HALL
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian defeated Shining Light 75-43 in boys basketball Thursday at Shining Light.
Jordan Dancy scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Trojans (5-12), who led 37-28 at halftime. Luke Morgan added 12 points and seven rebounds while Stephen McLamb had eight points. Hunt Jardina had eight rebounds.
Wesleyan’s girls, playing a home game, rolled past Chatham Hall 57-7. All nine players scored for the Trojans (11-8), including seven who made a 3-pointer.
