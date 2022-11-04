SHELBY — Ninth-seeded East Davidson edged eighth-seeded Shelby 1-0 on Thursday at Shelby in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.
The Golden Eagles improved to 19-3-1 overall and will host 17th-seeded Lincoln Charter, which upset top-seeded Pine Lake Prep 3-2, in the third round Monday.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BLUE RIDGE EARLY COLLEGE
KERNERSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness shut out 13th-seeded Blue Ridge Early College on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.
Diego Linares had two goals and one assist while Ethan Connor also scored two goals for the Villains (15-4-3). Harrison Satterfield added a goal and an assist, while Dylan King and William Stoffel each had one goal.
Tyler Sturgill had three assists and Bristian Halvorsen had one. Asael made three saves in goal as Bishop advanced to face 12th-seeded Union Academy, which upset fifth-seeded Highlands 4-0, in the third round at home Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNT AIRY
MOUNT AIRY — Bishop McGuinness fell 5-2 against Mount Airy in the NCHSAA 1A West girls tennis regional championship Thursday at Mount Airy.
Nina Holton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Adelaide Jernigan won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for the Villains (17-2), who also reached the regional final against eventual champion Mount Airy last year.
CROSS-COUNTRY NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS SET FOR TODAY
KERNERSVILLE — Area runners are set to compete in the NCHSAA cross-country state championships today at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
The 2A and 4A championships will be in the morning, starting at 9, followed by the 1A and 3A championships in the afternoon starting at 2. The two boys races will be first in each session and the girls races will follow.
Bishop McGuinness’ girls qualified as a team in the 1A meet, while both the boys and girls teams from East Davidson in the 2A meet and Oak Grove in the 3A meet qualified as teams. Individuals from Bishop in the 1A, Wheatmore in the 2A and Southern Guilford in the 3A qualified for the boys meets as well.
HPU SOCCER
CHARLOTTE — High Point University head coach Zach Haines was named Big South men’s soccer coach of the year, the conference announced Friday.
Holden Trent of the Panthers was named Goalkeeper of the Year while teammate Jefferson Amaya was named Freshman of the year.
Trent and Amaya were among five Panthers selected all-conference first team. The others were Noah Holmen, Sebastian Chalbaud and Finn McRobb.
Amaya, Brendan Krueger and Aidan Abril were HPU selections to the all-freshman team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.