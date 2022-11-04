SHELBY — Ninth-seeded East Davidson edged eighth-seeded Shelby 1-0 on Thursday at Shelby in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Golden Eagles improved to 19-3-1 overall and will host 17th-seeded Lincoln Charter, which upset top-seeded Pine Lake Prep 3-2, in the third round Monday.

