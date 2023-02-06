BY ENTERPRISE STAFF
TRIAD – Two area wrestlers reached the final day of the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational Friday at Rise Indoor Sports and Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
East Davidson’s Danielle Dennis reached the championship match at 126 pounds before losing to Cary’s Alfa G. Dominguez Gutierrez by disqualification. Trinity’s Bliss Joyce reached the third-place match at 132 pounds before losing to Heide Trask’s Lauren Hall by a 5-4 decision.
Lumberton won the team title, with 56 points – edging Havelock, Lake Norman and Westover. Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang, at 100 pounds, was selected the MVP.
In the dual-team championships Saturday in the Coliseum Fieldhouse, Uwharrie Charter defeated Avery County 39-36 to capture the 1A championship and completed a perfect 36-0 season. Newton-Conover beat Bunn 51-18 to win the 2A title; Fred T. Foard rolled past Union Pines 54-24 to win the 3A championship; and Northwest Guilford defeated Laney 52-24 to finish off its 34-0 season.
SWIMMING REGIONALS
1A/2A CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness posted a pair of top-three team finishes to highlight the 1A/2A Central swimming and diving regionals Friday and Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
In the 1A/2A Central, Union Academy won the girls team total with 284, followed by Elkin with 237 and Bishop with 225. Seaforth won the boys team total with 208, trailed by Cornerstone Charter with 197 and Bishop with 183.
Wheatmore’s girls were 14th with 48 while East Davidson tied for 16th with 36. Wheatmore’s boys were 17th with 35 and East Davidson was 24th with 17.
Posting top-three finishes were Bishop’s Amelia Wolff, as well as the girls 200 medley relay (third – Ashlyn Showers, Mary Gaylord, Wolff, MacKenzie Bowen; 2:02.47), girls 200 freestyle relay (third – Wolff, Showers, Bacall Sellars, Bowen; 1:49.39).
Bishop will have 11 entries into the 1A/2A state championship Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic, while Wheatmore will have two and East will have one.
3A CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Ledford’s and Oak Grove’s girls and Oak Grove’s boys each tallied a top-10 team finish to key the 3A swimming and diving regionals Friday and Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Carrboro won the girls team total with 338, ahead of Northwood with 218, and the boys team total with 376, topping Orange with 252. Ledford’s girls tied for sixth with 123 points, followed by Oak Grove in ninth with 100. Oak Grove’s boys were seventh with 127.
Ledford’s boys were 12th with 80, while High Point Central was 15th in the girls standings with 62 and 16th in the boys standings with 37.
Posting top-three finishes were Ledford’s Jenna Koh, Oak Grove’s Cassidy Grubb and High Point Central’s Eva Doyle and Rowan Cridlebaugh.
4A CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale’s Bayleigh Cranford will look to capture her second straight diving state title after winning the 4A Central regional, which concluded Saturday in the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Cranford won the girls 1-meter diving with a score of 488.55. She is the area’s only qualifier in the 4A state championship, which will host the diving competition Thursday at the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.
Green Hope won the girls team score with 294 points, ahead of Apex with 228. Green Hope won the boys score with 247, beating Green Hope with 245. Ragsdale’s girls were 17th with 35 points and the boys were 25th with four. Southwest Guilford’s boys were 21st with 18.
BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
TW Andrews 85, Morehead 75
Smith 81, High Point Central 38
High Point Christian 63, Caldwell 54
Calvary Day 79, Westchester Country Day 66
Bishop McGuinness 67, Carver 25
South Davidson 65, East Davidson 46
Mount Tabor 66, Glenn 35
Grimsley 76, Ragsdale 50
Southern Guilford 74, Eastern Guilford 50
Thomasville 59, NC Leadership Academy 39
GIRLS
TW Andrews 54, Morehead 14
Smith 66, High Point Central 14
High Point Christian 67, Caldwell 32
Bishop McGuinness 59, Carver 7
South Davidson 54, East Davidson 27
Mount Tabor 48, Glenn 35
Ragsdale 51, Grimsley 44
Southern Guilford 54, Eastern Guilford 11
NC Leadership Academy 44, Thomasville 30
