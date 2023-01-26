SALISBURY – East Davidson won both the girls and boys Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference swimming titles during Tuesday’s conference championship hosted by Salisbury.

East’s girls totaled 249 points, beating second-place Lexington with 211. East’s boys finished with 265 points, ahead of second-place Lexington with 247. Thomasville’s girls were sixth with seven and its boys were seventh with 16.

