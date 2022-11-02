THOMASVILLE – Ninth-seeed East Davidson shut out 24th-seeded Salisbury 3-0 on Tuesday at Brown Middle in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.
The Golden Eagles (18-3-1) will visit eighth-seeded Shelby in the second round tonight.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, THOMASVILLE
KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 29th-seeded Thomasville 9-0 on Tuesday at Bishop in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.
Harrison Satterfield and Diego Linares each had two goals and one assist for the Villains, who led 3-0 at halftime. Ethan Connor also had two goals, while Tyler Sturgills and Jack Stubbs each had one. Patrick Duggin had two assists.
Asael Guzman got the win in goal.
Bishop, which will host 13th-seeded Blue Ridge Early College tonight, improved to 14-4-3 while the Bulldogs finished their season at 5-15-2.
HIGH POINT – High Point Central is currently accepting nominations for its athletics hall of fame.
The inductees will be honored during a banquet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church as well during the basketball games against Southern Guilford on Friday, Feb. 10.
Here are the matchups for Friday’s first-round games:
• 1A West – No. 30 Elkin (1-9) at No. 3 Thomasville (9-1)
• 2A West – No. 20 East Davidson (6-4) at No. 13 Bunker Hill (9-1)
• 3A West – No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Hibriten (5-5); No. 21 Freedom (6-4) at No. • 12 Ledford (9-1); No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0)
• 4A West – No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1)
• Division II – No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Hickory Grove Christian (9-1)
