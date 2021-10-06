GIBSONVILLE — Eastern Guilford stopped High Point Central 23-0 in Mid-State 3A football action Tuesday at Eastern Guilford.
The Wildcats did all of their scoring in the second half and led 16-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Central had 243 yards total offense, all rushing. D.J. Chatman led the Bison with 109 yards. Zion McCoy had 66 and Aaron Wall 58.
Central drops to 1-4 and 0-2 in the MSC. The Bison play host to Rockingham County on Friday, Northeast Guilford on Oct. 12 and Smith on Oct. 15.
Eastern is 4-1 and 2-1 in the league.
GOLF AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day took second while High Point Christian was third during Tuesday’s PTAC girls golf match at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
Forsyth Country Day — led by an even-par 36 by Ana Calderon — was first with a team total of 121. Westchester followed with a 150, trailed by HPCA with a 154 and Greensboro Day with a 169.
Madison Dial shot a 40 to lead Westchester, which also got counting scores from Mary Frances Collins, Charlotte Martin and Maggie O’Keeffe — each with a 55.
Ashley Limbacher led HPCA with a 37, followed by Allie Ware with a 57 and Taylor Collins with a 60.
AT GRANDOVER
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness captured the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls golf championship Tuesday at Grandover. Mary Rashford finished third overall, while Eliza Ofsanko was the conference player of the year.
SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HE
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated the Forsyth Home Educators 4-0 in boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Trevor Howard, Sean Jacobs, Michael Norris and Ethan Jamroz each scored for the Trojans (14-4-1), ranked No. 38 nationally, No. 10 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCISAA 4A teams.
Macoy Strawn had two assists while Seth Wall had one.
CARVER, NC LEADERSHIP
KERNERSVILLE — Anakin Leister and David Turhe scored three goals each and N.C. Leadership outlasted Carver 6-4 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A match on Tuesday at NC Leadership.
Truhe, Karston Keomayathong and Brandon Mendoza dished an assist each.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — High Point Christian rolled past Caldwell 4-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Caldwell.
Franklin Cox, Jackson Davids, Brady Hepner and Jace Harris each scored for the Cougars (8-9 overall, 5-1 conference), who outshot Caldwell 24-2 for the match. Davis added three assists while Cox had one.
Connor Bullard made two saves in goal.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day fell 2-0 against state-power Calvary Day in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Calvary.
The Wildcats dipped to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness tied Cornerstone Charter 1-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Bishop.
The Villains moved to 2-11-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale topped Western Guilford 3-2 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Patrick Barr scored two goals while Evan Lam scored one for the Tigers (9-6-1 overall, 3-4 conference). Zach Newman, Leo Munoz and Brandon Ledezma each had an assist.
Ben Switalski made 10 saves in goal.
TENNIS SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford won two doubles matches and edged rival Ragsdale 5-4 in a Metro 4A match on Tuesday at Southwest.
Audrey Serb/ Anna McGinnis and Lauren Harris/Rachel Dee were the doubles winner for the Cowgirls (8-8, 6-6 Metro). Ruby Kemp/Perez prevailed in a tiebreaker to win in doubles for Ragsdale (7-9, 5-8).
Serb, McGinnis and Tran Nguyen were singles winners for Southwest while Ella Perez, Caroline Mott and Emma McNamera won in singles for the Tigers.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
SPENCER — East Davidson won 8-1 against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Thursday at North Rowan.
The Golden Eagles improved to 5-9 overall and 5-6 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL BISHOP, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Cornerstone Charter 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A match Tuesday at Bishop.
Leaders for the Villains (16-4-1, 8-0 NPC) were Chrisbel Alcantara (19 kills, 18 digs); Olivia Moreau (seven kills), Susanna Drake (seven kills), Jeanna Hauk (35 assists, 25 digs), Emma Briody (17 digs, six assists), Olivia Henn (nine digs) and Grace Hutjens (five kills).
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford edged Southeast Guilford 25-20-, 14-25, 12-25, 25-21, 15-6 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southeast.
The Cowgirls improved to 5-13 overall and 3-8 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER, CALVARY
WINSTON-SALEM — Calvary Day defeated Westchester Country Day 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11 in a Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference match Tuesday at Calvary.
Sutton Scott and Ella Timberlake had 15 digs each for the Wildcats (6-7 overall, 2-5 conference).
Calvary won the JV match, 25-22, 26-24.
WESLEYAN, BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated the Burlington School 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 on Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Leaders for the Trojans were Ava Brown (four blocks, 13 kills and eight digs), Cate Barnwell (24 assists) and Karli Totel (four aces).
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County defeated High Point Central 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Rockingham County.
The Bison dipped to 11-8 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — East Davidson rallied to beat Salisbury 16-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Salisbury.
Lyndsay Reid had 29 kills, 38 digs and eight aces for the Golden Eagles (11-4 overall, 8-1 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace added eight kills, 13 digs and 15 assists, while Kara Mahan had 33 assists, and Callie Warrick had seven kills and 10 digs. Lexie Brown also had 11 digs, Josie Baxley had four kills, and Emma Anderson had seven digs.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford swept Montgomery Central 25-11, 25-13, 25-23 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford.
Charlotte Gray had 11 kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Panthers (7-8 overall, 4-3 conference). Alex Graham added nine kills and two blocks, while Lily Peele also had nine kills.
Logan Palmer had 13 digs and two aces; Khyra Barber had five kills and six blocks; and Zalma Ontiveros had two aces.
In the JV match, Ledford won 25-9, 24-26, 15-7 to improve to 12-1 and 5-0. Allie Rourke (six kills), Emily Ruiz (13 digs, nine aces), Sanna Simpson (15 assists, four aces) and Kaitlyn Dutcher (five aces) led the Panthers.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated North Davidson 25-15, 25-17, 15-25, 26-24 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at North.
Maya Slate had 15 kills and Vanessa Young had 28 assists and three aces for the Grizzlies (8-6 overall, 5-3 conference). Hailey Kidder added six aces, while Olivia Dixon, Alissa Russ and Jenna Gadd combined for 50 digs.
In the JV match, North won 24-26, 25-14, 15-7. Savannah Tiller (15 digs, four aces), Emma Sechrist (six kills), Sydnee High (four kills) and Tatum Tesh (16 assists) led Oak Grove, which dipped to 11-2 and 5-2.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity beat Providence Grove 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Trinity.
Gracie Ballard had 20 kills, 25 digs and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Kaitlyn McCoy had 12 kills and three blocks, while Ella Johnson had 22 digs. Madison Burgiss added 37 assists 12 digs, and Sarabeth Johnson had six aces.
Trinity improved to 9-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 3-1 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 7-10 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.