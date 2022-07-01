HIGH POINT — The summer collegiate wood-bat Carolina Disco Turkeys will play "home" games on July 4 and 5 at Truist Point
The July 4 game, starting at 4 p.m., will pit the popular Winston-Salem based Disco Turkeys squad against their rival, the Winston-Salem Moravians. The two teams have the same owners.
The Disco Turkeys’ roster features players from High Point, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and other top area programs. High Point University’s Cameron Lee currently leads the team with six home runs going into this weekend.
On July 5, the Disco Turkeys will face the Native American National Team at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $8 in advance at discoturkeys.com or $9 at the gate.
HUSHPUPPIES DOWN HONEYCRISPS
HENDERSONVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies scored in six of nine innings and defeated the Hendersonville Honeycrisps 9-3 in Old North State League play Thursday at Berkeley Mills Ballpark.
Colin Smith went 3 for 4, with a homer, two runs scored and three runs driven in for the Hushpuppies. Dylan Driver was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Jake Wagoner was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, and J.R. Lingerfelt was 2 for 5 with a run scored. Bert Mersman also homered.
High Point (12-4) scored two runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the eight and two in the ninth.
Hendersonville scored all of its runs in the ninth. Drew Sliwinski started for the Huspupies on the mound. He allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one in five innings.
RUSSELL, TICKLE TOP QUALIFIER
THOMASVILLE — A pair of Tennessee golfers, Cade Russell of Knoxville and Jet Tickle of Bristol, tied for medalist honors in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur sectional qualifier that ended Friday at Colonial Country Club.
Russell (67-69) and Tickle (68-68) finished at 6-under par 136 as four players advanced to next month’s play in Paramus, New Jersey.
Walker Isley of Oak Island, who began the day at 1-over shot a sizzling 65 and finished third at 5-under 137. Jacob Tarkany of Arizona added a 68 to a first round 70 and took the final qualifying spot at 4-under 138.
Grady Newton of Wallburg and High Point University reached 4-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament when he birdied No. 10. He faded with two bogeys down the stretch, finished at 3-under and failed in a playoff to claim either of two available alternate positions.
Jereny Ray of Pfafftown, last year’s Bud Kivett winner, finished a 1-over with rounds of 71-72. Jake Clodfelter of Trinity and Alex Martin of Thomasville finished at 4-over with rounds of 74-72.
The U.S. Amateur is scheduled Aug. 15-21 in Paramus, New Jersey.
WOOTEN SHOOTS LOW SCORE AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT — Todd Wooten of Oak Ridge carded 2-over-par 74 in winning the boys’ 14-15 division and posting the low score overall in a Tarheel Youth Golf Association one-day tournament on Thursday at Oak Hollow.
Wooten finished a stroke ahead of Zach Prescott in the 14-15 class and overall.
Zachary Liu shot 4-over 76 and won the boys 16-18 flight. Ayden Stacy of Oak Ridge finished second in the 16-18 division at 6-over 78, the same score shot by Lincoln Newton of Wallburg in finishing third in the 14-15 class.
Brandon Gold of High Point finished 12th in 16-18 at 12-over 84. Jace Harris of High Point tied for 17th at 14-over 86.
Colton Slack of High Point won in the boys 12-13, shooting 15-over 87.
Paige Sindey shot 76 and won in the girls 16-18 division by 11 shots. Ella Ott of High Point shot 92. Leah Edwards of Greensboro won in girls 12-15 at 6-over 78.
PINSON RE-SIGNS WITH MAVS
DALLAS – Theo Pinson will sign a one-year deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski reported Friday.
Pinson, who helped lead Wesleyan Christian to two state championships, signed a two-way contract with Dallas in January.
He played in 19 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes – including scoring 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting as an emergency replacement in the Mavericks’ regular-season finale against San Antonio.
Pinson, who also starred at North Carolina, has played in 87 games during a four-year career that has also included stints with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.
