MIDWAY — Oak Grove defensive coordinator Rob Creason was named the second head football coach in the school’s history on Thursday, athletics director Stan Smith announced.

“We know that Coach Creason is the perfect fit to lead our program onward,” Smith said in an email. “Coach Creason has showcased the passion and energy while at Oak Grove that is expected to not only put together a successful program and culture, but also teach our athletes to be great young men on and off the field.”

