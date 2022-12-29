MIDWAY — Oak Grove defensive coordinator Rob Creason was named the second head football coach in the school’s history on Thursday, athletics director Stan Smith announced.
“We know that Coach Creason is the perfect fit to lead our program onward,” Smith said in an email. “Coach Creason has showcased the passion and energy while at Oak Grove that is expected to not only put together a successful program and culture, but also teach our athletes to be great young men on and off the field.”
Creason has been at the school since it opened in 2017 and fills the void left by the departure of Mark Holcomb after leading the Grizzlies to an undefeated regular season, the Mid-Piedmont 3A championship and the second round of the state playoffs.
WALLBURG — Morgan Harrison scored 12 points and Layla Sands added 11 as Ledford’s girls defeated Lexington 49-35 in the semifinals of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament bracket at Ledford.
The Panthers faced Davie County in the championship game late Thursday.
LEDFORD BOYS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
WALLBURG — Ledford’s boys downed Uwharrie Charter 55-49 in the semifinals of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament bracket at Ledford late Wednesday.
Nate Carr led the Panthers with 19 points and grabbed three rebounds and four steals. Scottie Yaudes added 12 points and five rebounds, and Whit Denny has 11 rebounds and nine points.
The Panthers played Davie County for the championship late Thursday.
WALLBURG — Davie County’s boys defeated Trinity 64-38 after the War Eagle girls downed the Bulldogs 69-31 in the semifinals of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas tournament late Wednesday.
Davie advanced to play Ledford in both championship games Thursday while Trinity’s boys faced Uwharrie Charter and Trinity’s girls played Lexington in the third-place games.
