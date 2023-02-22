CORNELIUS – Eighteen-seeded Southwest Guilford took down 15th-seeded Hough 67-63 on Tuesday at Hough in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys basketball playoffs.
Noah Goldston scored 20 points for the Cowboys (18-8), who will visit second-seeded Mount Tabor in tonight’s second round. Corbin Wilson added 14 points, while Martin Giant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Stevon Harrison had 11 rebounds and five assists.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD GIRLS, MARVIN RIDGE
WAXHAW – Twenty-seventh seeded Southwest Guilford lost 61-36 against sixth-seeded Marvin Ridge on Tuesday at Marvin Ridge in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West girls basketball playoffs.
The Cowgirls finished with a 16-12 record.
RAGSDALE BOYS, EAST MECKLENBURG
CHARLOTTE – Sixteenth-seeded Ragsdale fell 85-75 against seventeenth-seeded East Mecklenburg on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Tigers ended their season with an 18-10 record.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, HIBRITEN
GUILFORD COUNTY – Eighth-seeded Southern Guilford beat 25th-seeded Hibriten 67-31 on Tuesday at Southern in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys basketball playoffs.
Jamias Ferere scored 23 points to lead the Storm (23-5), who will face 24th-seeded Kings Mountain in tonight’s second round. Nick Blackston added 11 points while Jucqarie Love had 10 points.
LEDFORD BOYS, SOUTH POINT
BELMONT – Twenty-eighth seeded Ledford lost 73-58 against fifth-seeded South Point on Tuesday at South Point in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Panthers concluded their season with a 13-12 record.
LEDFORD GIRLS, CENTRAL CABARRUS
WALLBURG – Eleventh-seeded Ledford beat 22nd-seeded Central Cabarrus 48-33 on Tuesday at Ledford in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls basketball playoffs.
Layla Sands scored 14 points for the Panthers (20-5), who will visit rival Oak Grove in tonight’s second round. Aramy Grier added 12 points, while Morgan Harrison had eight points.
OAK GROVE GIRLS, SOUTH POINT
MIDWAY – Sixth-seeded Oak Grove topped 27th-seeded South Point 67-57 on Tuesday at Oak Grove in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls basketball playoffs.
Trista Charles had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (20-6), who will host rival Ledford in tonight’s second round. Haley Long chipped in 16 points, seven assists and three steals, while Zaire Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, EAST RUTHERFORD
FOREST CITY – Twenty-fifth seeded Wheatmore lost 70-23 against eighth-seeded East Rutherford on Tuesday at East Rutherford in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs.
Summer Bowman scored six points for the Warriors, followed by Kynnedi Routh and Bri Hill with five points each. Wheatmore finished its season with a 9-15 record.
TRINITY GIRLS, NORTH WILKES
HAYS – Twenty-second seeded Trinity fell 67-37 against 11th-seeded North Wilkes on Tuesday at North Wilkes in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 12-14 record.
TRINITY BOYS, NEWTON-CONOVER
TRINITY – Fifteenth-seeded Trinity downed 18th-seeded Newton-Conover 81-55 on Tuesday at Trinity in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys basketball playoffs.
Dylan Hodges scored 31 points to lead the Bulldogs (), who will visit second-seeded Reidsville in tonight’s second round. Dominic Payne followed with 27 points, while Brandon Campbell had 13 points.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, PIEDMONT COMMUNITY
THOMASVILLE – Fifth-seeded Thomasville beat 20th-seeded Piedmont Community 77-55 on Tuesday at Thomasville in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs (23-5) will host 12th-seeded North Stokes in tonight’s second round.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, DRAUGHN
KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 29th-seeded Draughn 94-61 on Tuesday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs.
Jamison Graves scored 25 points for the Villains (22-5), who will host 13th-seeded Murphy at 6 p.m. in tonight’s second round. Nicholas Graves added 12 points, followed by Andrew Schrage with 11 points and Cayden Long with nine points.
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, HAYESVILLE
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness raced past 25th-seeded Hayesville on Tuesday at Bishop in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls basketball playoffs.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 25 points to lead the Villains (23-4), who will host 18th-seeded North Stokes at 7:30 p.m. in tonight’s second round. Katie Deal and Olivia Stone each scored six points, while Tate Chappell had five points.
