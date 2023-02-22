CORNELIUS – Eighteen-seeded Southwest Guilford took down 15th-seeded Hough 67-63 on Tuesday at Hough in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys basketball playoffs.

Noah Goldston scored 20 points for the Cowboys (18-8), who will visit second-seeded Mount Tabor in tonight’s second round. Corbin Wilson added 14 points, while Martin Giant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Stevon Harrison had 11 rebounds and five assists.

