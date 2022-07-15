EUGENE, Ore. — Tamara Clark, a former High Point Central standout, begins competing in the women’s 200 meters at the 2022 World Athletics (formerly Track and Field) Championships on Monday at Hayward Field.
Clark qualified as a member of the United States team by finishing second in the 200 at the U.S. Championships on June 26, which were also at Hayward Field. By qualifying in a sprint event, she is also in the pool of U.S. athletes who could compete in the women’s 4x100 relay.
Clark was clocked at a personal-beat 21.92 seconds, which ranks fourth in the world this year, as she finished second to Abby Steiner in the U.S. Championships. Steiner ran 21.77, which is second in the world.
Shericka Jackson of Jamaica is the favorite. She set the fastest time this year at 21.55 seconds in the Jamaica Championships. That mark is third all-time behind her teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah (21.53 in the Tokyo Olympics) and Florence Griffith Joyner (21.34 in 1998).
Thompson-Herah is back as part of the Jamaica team this time as is another former 200 champ, Shelly-Ann Frasier-Price.
Heats in the 200 are scheduled to begin on Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Semifinals are Tuesday night with the finals on Thursday night.
HONEYCRISPS DOWN HUSHPUPPIES
HIGH POINT — Hendersonville defeated the Hushpuppies 4-1 in Old North State League play on Thursday at Truist Point.
The Hushpuppies resume play Saturday at the Mecklenburg Muscadines.
HORNETS TO PLAY CELTICS IN GREENSBORO
GREENSBORO — The Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics in a preseason game at the Greensboro Coliseum this fall, the team announced Thursday.
The game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30.
It will be the 10th time the Charlotte franchise has played at the Coliseum and the 13th time it has played in the Triad, most recently in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 2019.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets app or through the Coliseum box office.
