EUGENE, Ore. — High Point Central product Tamara Clark competed in the women’s 200 meters World Championships semifinals that ended after the Enterprise’s deadline on Tuesday night.
Clark automatically advanced to the semifinals with a victory in her Monday heat, which she won easily by nearly three-tenths of a second.
A total of 24 runners advanced. They included the top three finishers in each of six heats as automatic qualifiers and the next six fastest times.
Clark tied for the fifth fastest time at 22.27 seconds as she and other potential medal contenders ran slower than the pace expected in the semifinals and finals. She was slightly slower than Abby Steiner, who had the fastest American time this year, and slightly faster than Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the gold medal favorite whose fastest time in the world this season is third all-time
Aminatou Senyi of Nigeria posted the fastest heat time of 21.98 seconds with Favour Ofili of Nigeria next at 22.23 followed by Steiner, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price and Clark.
RAYS PICK VILLAMAN IN MLB DRAFT
Chris Villaman, a former standout at Ledford, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.
He was the 294th pick overall. He went 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 14 walks in 28 appearances, all as a reliever, for N.C. State this past season.
Villaman, a second-year sophomore this past season for the Wolfpack, helped lead Ledford to the 2A state championship series against Whiteville in 2018.
FOUR HITOMS DRAFTED
THOMASVILLE — Four former HiToms were drafted during the first two days of the MLB Draft on Sunday and Monday.
Carson Whisenhunt (East Carolina) was taken in the second round (66th pick overall) by the San Francisco Giants, followed by Alex Hoppe (UNCG) in the sixth round (189th pick), Hogan Windish (UNCG) in the seventh round (216th pick) and Brody McCullough (Wingate) in the 10th round (293rd pick).
Whisenhunt, a left-handed pitcher, played for the HiToms during the 2020 COVID season in which they went 24-7 and won the Coastal Plain League’s Mid-Atlantic Division championship. It’s the third straight draft in which a former HiToms player has been drafted in the opening two rounds.
Hoppe, a right-handed pitcher who was the 2022 Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year, also played for the HiToms during the 2020 season. Windish played for the HiToms during the 2020 and 2021 seasons — earning CPL Hitter of the Year during the 2020 season. McCullough, a right-handed pitcher from Lexington, also played for the HiToms during the 2020 season.
The draft concluded Tuesday, as 620 players will be selected in this year’s MLB Draft.
